2019 recap: The Fort Atkinson boys golf team finished fifth in the Badger South and took eighth at their regional.
Coach’s resume: Matthew Reel enters his fourth season with Fort Atkinson.
Top returners: Brayden Brown, Luke Ellingson and Greyson Wixom look to lead the way for the Blackhawks this season. At Fort Atkinson’s regional in 2019, Ellingson led the team with a 101, which included a birdie. As a freshman, Brown was second on the team in scoring with a 105.
Departing players: The Blackhawks lose key contributors in Elijah Gilson, Drew Hebbe and Jake DeNucci. Gabe Staude, Ethan Brown, Jake Calloway and Cam Andrews look to help fill in the lost production this season.
Season thoughts: “I am really excited about this year,” Reel said. “The talent level is rising, and we are starting to see an influx of players from our youth programming. We have a great combination of experienced seniors as well as some talented underclassmen that will be sure to push each other throughout the season. It should be a lot of fun, and we are just thankful to be able to get back to the competition.”
Jefferson
2019 recap: The Eagles took third in the Rock Valley Conference.
Coach’s resume: Jeff Schmidt — an assistant on the UW-Whitewater women’s golf team — will be in his 21st season coaching Jefferson in 2021. Schmidt also is the coach for the girls team.
Top returners: Josh Gehl and Austin Steies both played in 2019 as underclassmen, but look to take on bigger roles this season.
“I look for both of them to be leaders this season,” Schmidt said.
Departing players: Mitch Vogel was the Eagles’ top golfer in 2019. Vogel finished fourth at the Rock Valley Conference meet last season with an 81, helping him earn first-team RVC honors.
Season thoughts: “We are looking at getting lots of matches in this spring for all the kids,” Schmidt said. “The plan is to get as many kids involved in playing at the varsity level to help them gain experience and improve.”
Whitewater
2019 recap: Whitewater finished ninth at the Rock Valley Conference meet. The Whippets took eighth at the team’s regional.
Coach’s resume: After not coaching golf for 25 years, Leif Knudsen enters his first season with Whitewater
Top returners: Of Whitewater’s five regional golfers from 2019, three were freshmen and one was a sophomore. Camden Frye, Jaden Condon and Dane Hillmer all competed on the roster in 2019 as first-year players. Wesley Abramson participated last season as a sophomore and will have an opportunity to return.
Departing players: Maddie Arnett graduated from the team after last year’s canceled season.
Season thoughts: “Looking forward to turning around the program and moving in a positive direction,” Knudsen said.
Lake Mills
2019 recap: The L-Cats were middle-of-the-pack in the Capitol Conference and Sam Anhalt qualified for sectionals as an individual.
Coach’s resume: Todd Patton will be in his 11th year with Lake Mills in 2021. Patton spent five years as an assistant and now six as a head coach.
Top returners: Joey Toepfer is the L-Cats’ lone varisty returner. Patton noted Toepfer’s work ethic, ball-striking ability and his feel around the greens.
“He has improved a lot, but last time he played a meet he was a sophomore,” Patton said. “Our team is a little gutted right now.”
Departing players: Lake Mills lost four golfers due to graduation and another to a move.
“We will be looking for Joey Toepfer, Henry Ruedebusch and Lukas Kleinfeldt to fill those spaces,” Patton said. “Since we didn’t have a season last year, I don’t yet have a good sense of what some of the younger players can do. I’m hopeful that we’ll be able to get some younger golfers up to speed quickly.”
Season thoughts: “We are very excited to be able to have a season this year, and really looking forward to getting the kids out on the golf course,” Patton said. “Although it might be daunting for them, this is a great opportunity for some of our less experienced players to step up and fill those varsity spots.”
Lakeside Lutheran
2019 recap: The Warriors took fifth at regionals — losing to advancing fourth-place Wisconsin Dells by one stroke. Lakeside Lutheran also finished fifth at the Capitol Conference meet.
Coach’s resume: For the fifth straight season, Andrew Willems will be the head coach of the Warriors.
Top returners: Senior Will Meland looks to lead Lakeside Lutheran in the 2021 season. Meland’s strength is his putting, according to Willems.
Departing players: Since the 2019 team, the Warriors have lost four varsity players and seven of their 10 from the program. The 2021 roster is mostly filled out with juniors who were freshmen on the 2019 team.
“Will Popp is consistently mentally tough,” Willems said. “Brandon Kreutz can hit the ball a long way. Austin Schwab is a leader and fierce competitor. Freshman Cooper Jensen shows the most promise as one of our young players as he has some experience playing competitive golf.”
Season thoughts: “After losing our season last year, we are just pleased that the Lord would allow us to play the sport we love this spring,” Willems said. “It will be fun.”
Cambridge
2019 recap: The Blue Jays won a regional championship, but came up short of reaching state with a third-place finish at sectionals.
Coach’s resume: Travis Galston enters his fourth season with Cambridge. Galston helped the Blue Jays to a Capitol Conference championship and regional title in 2019.
Top returners: Stone Farruggio — a state swim qualifier this year — will be in his fourth year on varsity in 2021.
“He has improved his scoring average each year,” Galston said. “Has the skill set to be even better. Looking for a big year from him.”
Nick Buckman was not able to play as a freshman last year because of the canceled season but will look to make a name for himself as a sophomore.
“He had a really good summer season in the junior tour,” Galston said.
“He is a kid who is at the golf course for many hours working on his game. Will be fun to see what he can do during the high school season.”
Departing players: Cambridge lost five varsity players from the 2019 season. Buckman, Max Heth, Jack Nikolay and Cade Nottestad look to make up this season’s varsity spots.
Season thoughts: “This season will be different in that we lost a lot of varsity golf experience from last year’s senior class,” Galston said. “We will have a solid top two and will have inexperience at the other three positions. I feel by the end of the season we will be right there. The other three kids have very good potential to be good. Just need to get the experience at the varsity level of high school golf.”
Palmyra-Eagle
2019 recap: The Panthers were sectional qualifiers last season and finished second at the Trailways South meet.
Coach’s resume: Duane Wilde will be in his 23rd season with Palmyra-Eagle this year. Wilde helped the Panthers to Rock Valley Conference championships in 2016 and 2017.
Top returners: Daniel Reiner contributed to Palmyra-Eagle as a freshman in 2019, placing 19th overall at the sectional meet. Reiner is PE’s lone returner.
“He plays golf all summer,” Wilde said. “He only plays golf so he plays a lot and enjoys it.”
Departing players: The Panthers lost five seniors — including four that played since their freshmen seasons. Rowan Stricker, Logan Woessner and Jared Koutsky have been in the program for four years and will get their first cracks as regular-varsity competitors in 2019.
Season thoughts: “We are in a rebuilding year this year, after losing four seniors who played varsity since their freshman year, but are fortunate to have several juniors and seniors who have been in the program for four years and hope to step in and contribute,” Wilde said. “We are really just glad to be playing. Last year was tough losing the season and we are glad to be back on the course.”
