STOUGHTON — Brayden Brown finished second as the Fort Atkinson boys golf team lost to Stoughton, 169-183, during a Badger South dual Monday at Stoughton Country Club.
Brown carded a 40 to lead the Blackhawks. The Vikings’ Josh Livingston shot a 36 to lead all golfers. Brown finished with four pars and a birdie during the nine-hole round.
Ethan Brown finished a stroke behind Brayden Brown with a 41 for Fort. The Blackhawks’ were rounded out by Grey Wixom and Luke Ellingson with a 50 and 52, respectively.
RVC mini meet
JEFFERSON — The Jefferson boys golf team tied for ninth at a home Rock Valley Conference mini meet Monday at Jefferson Golf Course.
The Eagles were led by Austin Stiese and Alek Kuykendahl’s 57s. Dylan Detmann fired a 58 out of the No. 5 spot for Jefferson. Josh Gehl rounded out the team score (234) with a 62.
The Eagles tied with Big Foot’s 234, while Edgerton won the mini meet with a 173.
Whitewater (205) finished two strokes ahead of Beloit Turner (207) and McFarland (207) to take fifth overall.
The Whippets were led by Jaden Condon’s 48. Camden Frye and Carson Bueshel both carded 51s. Connor Moreno collected a 55 to round out the team’s score.
Team scores: Edgerton 173, Brodhead 187, Evansville 191, Clinton 195, Whitewater 205, Beloit Turner 207, McFarland 207, East Troy 210, Big Foot 234, Jefferson 234.
Trailways mini meet
JANESVILLE — Palmyra-Eagle shot its best nine-hole round and finished fourth in the final Trailways Conference mini meet Monday at Bass Creek Golf Course.
The Panthers finished with 190 strokes, just three strokes out of the second-place score from Parkview (187).
Daniel Riener finished second overall at the meet with a 41. Aiden Calderon fired a 48, while Logan Woessner shot a 49. Jared Koutsky and Rowan Stricker both shot 52s.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.