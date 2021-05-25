COTTAGE GROVE — Madison Edgewood ran away with the Badger South Conference Meet title on Tuesday, finishing with a team score of 311 at Door Creek Golf Course.
Monona Grove was the runner-up, finishing 14 strokes back from Edgewood. Fort Atkinson finished sixth with 358 strokes, while Watertown took eighth with 430 strokes.
The Blackhawks were led by Grey Wixom’s 86. Ethan Brown and Brayden Brown carded a 88 and 89, respectively. Luke Ellingson rounded out the team score with a 95.
Madison Edgewood’s Alex Weiss led all players with a 76.
Team scores: Madison Edgewood 311, Monona Grove 325, Milton 330, Stoughton 340, Oregon 347, Fort Atkinson 358, Monroe 416, Watertown 430.
Capitol Conference Meet
OREGON — Lodi capped off its season sweep of Capitol mini meets by winning the Capitol Conference Meet Tuesday at The Legend at Bergamont Country Club.
The Blue Devils finished with a team score of 349, while New Glarus took second with a 353. Cambridge — who found themselves in second place for much of the Capitol meets this season — finished third at the tournament with a 365.
Lakeside Lutheran placed fifth with a 376. Lake Mills recorded a ninth-place finish with a 422.
Peter Gustafson of Monticello/Belleville earned the top score at the meet with an 82.
Lake Mills’ Joey Toepfer tied for third with an 86. Cambridge’s Nick Buckman (88) and Cade Nottestad (89) also earned top 10 finishes with placements of seventh and eighth, respectively.
Lakeside’s Cooper Jensen tied with Nottestad with an 89.
Stone Farruggio fired a 92 for Cambridge out of the No. 1 spot. The Blue Jays were rounded out with Jack Nikolay’s 96.
Lakeside had scores from Will Meland’s 95 and Bear Deavers and Will Popp’s 96s to go along with Jensen’s top-10 finish.
After Toepfer’s 86, Lake Mills was led by Lukas Kleinfeld’s 105. Cooper Woolley shot a 111, while Matthew Nelson carded a 120.
Team scores: Lodi 349, New Glarus 353, Cambridge 365, Monticello/Belleville 372, Lakeside Lutheran 376, Columbus 379, Luther Prep 390, Wisconsin Heights 409, Lake Mills 422.
