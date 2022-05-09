BOYS GOLF Boys golf: Whippets fourth, Warriors seventh at Abbey Springs Invitational May 9, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DELAVAN — Whitewater tied for fourth and Lakeside Lutheran took seventh at Monday’s Abbey Springs Invitational contested at Majestic Oaks Golf Course.Edgerton shot 326 to win the team title by 25 shots over Elkhorn. The Crimson Tide’s Caleb Kern took medalist honors by three shots with a six-over-par 76.The Whippets shot 368. Reece Condon led Whitewater with a round of 86, tying for fifth individually.Brandon Kreutz led Lakeside, which shot 371, with a round of 89, Cooper Jensen shot 91, Bear Deavers shot 92 and Noah Weidner carded a 99.Palmyra-Eagle senior Daniel Riener shot 80 to place third individually. The Panthers shot 415 and finished 12th as a team.ABBEY SPRINGS INVITATIONALAt Majestic Oaks, Delavan, par 70Team scores—Edgerton 326; Elkhorn 351; Burlington 362; Brodhead 368; Whitewater 368; Beloit Turner 370; Lakeside Lutheran 371; Wilmot 372; Delavan-Darien 385; East Troy 401; Walworth Big Foot 412; Palmyra-Eagle 415; Clinton incomplete.Top 10 individuals—1, Caleb Kern, Ed, 76; 2, Brady Callmer, Ed, 79; 3, Daniel Riener, PE, 80; 4, Evan Leahy, Elk, 82; 5 (tie), Roman Frodel, Ed, Benjamin Graham, Bur, Reece Condon, WW, Grant Purdue, Br, and Quinten Luehne, Elk, 86; 10, Cameron Lee, Edg, 87. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
