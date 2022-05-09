DELAVAN — Whitewater tied for fourth and Lakeside Lutheran took seventh at Monday’s Abbey Springs Invitational contested at Majestic Oaks Golf Course.

Edgerton shot 326 to win the team title by 25 shots over Elkhorn. The Crimson Tide’s Caleb Kern took medalist honors by three shots with a six-over-par 76.

The Whippets shot 368. Reece Condon led Whitewater with a round of 86, tying for fifth individually.

Brandon Kreutz led Lakeside, which shot 371, with a round of 89, Cooper Jensen shot 91, Bear Deavers shot 92 and Noah Weidner carded a 99.

Palmyra-Eagle senior Daniel Riener shot 80 to place third individually. The Panthers shot 415 and finished 12th as a team.

ABBEY SPRINGS INVITATIONAL

At Majestic Oaks, Delavan, par 70

Team scores—Edgerton 326; Elkhorn 351; Burlington 362; Brodhead 368; Whitewater 368; Beloit Turner 370; Lakeside Lutheran 371; Wilmot 372; Delavan-Darien 385; East Troy 401; Walworth Big Foot 412; Palmyra-Eagle 415; Clinton incomplete.

Top 10 individuals—1, Caleb Kern, Ed, 76; 2, Brady Callmer, Ed, 79; 3, Daniel Riener, PE, 80; 4, Evan Leahy, Elk, 82; 5 (tie), Roman Frodel, Ed, Benjamin Graham, Bur, Reece Condon, WW, Grant Purdue, Br, and Quinten Luehne, Elk, 86; 10, Cameron Lee, Edg, 87.

