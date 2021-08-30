BROOKFIELD -- Lakeside Lutheran's boys soccer team improved to 3-0 with a 5-3 nonconference road victory against Brookfield Academy on Monday.
"Despite a few miscues on defense, we were able to tighten up enough to put away a win," Lakeside Lutheran boys soccer coach Eric Dorn said. "Multiple players contributed to the offensive attack when it was needed most. It was a gritty win against a solid Brookfield Academy squad."
Warrior senior Kyle Main squared things at one apiece with an unassisted goal in the 25th minute. A score moments later by Nate Krenke and another by Ethan Schuetz (33rd minute) gave the Warriors a two-goal edge at halftime. After Brookfield's Ian Smith scored in the 56th minute, Jack Milbrath (67th minute) and Archer Chaudhary (80th minute) added insurance scores for Lakeside, which was outshot 12-7. Warrior goalie Calvin Geerdts stopped nine shots.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 5, BROOKFIELD ACADEMY 3
Lakeside 3 2 -- 5
Brookfield 1 2 -- 3
First half: BA -- Major (Kiser), 9:00; LL -- Main, 25:00; N. Krenke (Chaudhary), 25:00; Schuetz (N. Krenke), 33:00.
Second half: BA -- Smith (Major), 56:00; LL -- Milbrath, 67:00; Chaudhary (Hendricks), 80:00; BA -- Major, 80:00.
Saves: LL (Geerdts) 9, BA 2.
Shots on goal: LL 7, BA 12.
