Staszak, Dugan
Cambridge/Deerfield senior midfielder Eric Staszak, left, and Whitewater junior Ethan Dugan, right, battle for possession of the ball in a nonconference game in Whitewater on Tuesday. The United won, 4-1.

 Calahan Steed

WHITEWATER -- With a 4-1 win over Whitewater on Tuesday, the Cambridge/Deerfield boys soccer team has surpassed its win total from a season ago.

And the season just reached its halfway point.

