Cambridge/Deerfield senior midfielder Eric Staszak, left, and Whitewater junior Ethan Dugan, right, battle for possession of the ball in a nonconference game in Whitewater on Tuesday. The United won, 4-1.
WHITEWATER -- With a 4-1 win over Whitewater on Tuesday, the Cambridge/Deerfield boys soccer team has surpassed its win total from a season ago.
And the season just reached its halfway point.
“The guys are just putting all of the effort that's needed in order to have these types of results,” said Cambridge/Deerfield head coach Matt Carlson.
Sophomore midfielder Ben Witzel scored in the ninth minute, giving United (3-4-1) the early lead. Sophomore forward Bryce Eickhoff scored in the 16th minute, while senior Pierce Manning added another United goal in the 28th minute.
Senior midfielder Eric Staszak scored the final goal for Cambridge/Deerfield in the 36th minute.
“We tied a close rival last week and that was kind of a stepping stone,” said Staszak. “We’ve improved our play every single game, just trusting ourselves and we’re just hitting a stride at the right moment.”
Whitewater (1-4-1) scored its lone goal in the 49th minute. The United defense has clamped down as of late, allowing just six goals in its last four games. In its first four games of the season, United allowed 11 goals.
“We’re staying in a man-to-man defense, it’s really working out for us,” said senior goalkeeper Aiden Kamman. “We’re really communicating, and we’re just really trusting each other back there.”
