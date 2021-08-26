SPRING GREEN -- Lucas Hart scored unassisted in the first half as the Lake Mills boys soccer team improved to 2-0 this season with a 1-0 nonconference road victory against River Valley on Thursday.
"Our boys played hard but couldn't find the back of the net," Lake Mills boys soccer coach Josh Vinluan said. "We hit the post three times in the second half. Proud of our defense having a second straight shutout."
Hart's score came at the 36:00 mark.
L-Cat goal Cael Bower made three saves while the Blackhawks' Lars Anding stopped 16 shots.
Lake Mills plays at a two-day tournament hosted by Central Wisconsin Christian starting Friday.
LAKE MILLS 1, RIVER VALLEY 0
Lake Mills 1 0 -- 1
River Valley 0 0 -- 0
First half: LM -- Hart, 36:00.
Saves: LM (Bower) 3, RV (Anding) 16.
Shots on goal: LM 24, RV 3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.