L-Cats top Kewaskum

KEWASKUM -- Junior forward John Bade scored a pair of goals in the Lake Mills boys soccer team's 2-0 road victory over Kewaskum on Monday.

Bade found the back of the net on an assist by Will Silva in the 28th minute and doubled Lake Mills' advantage with a goal, assisted by Daniel Almeida, in the 49th minute.

