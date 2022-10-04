LAKE MILLS -- Josh Krenke and Ethan Schuetz scored two goals apiece as Lakeside Lutheran's boys soccer team beat visiting Lodi 5-1 in a Capitol Conference game on Tuesday.
Krenke scored off a Tyler Gresens assist in the fifth minute. Schuetz netted a goal a minute later, assisted by Josef Rupnow. Schuetz gave the Warriors a 4-1 edge in the 50th minute, again assisted by Rupnow, and Krenke capped the scoring on a Dominic Schleef assist in the 72nd.
Lakeside keeper JJ Probasco made four saves.
"Our midfield on up played an aggressive and active game right from the start," Lakeside Lutheran boys soccer coach Eric Dorn said. "It was one of our points of focus this game to not give the other team time with the ball. I think we accomplished that for most of the game. Lodi had a really nicely place shot by Nick Hoffman for their goal, but other than that, our defense really improved in their communication and organization from past games.
"We were really glad to get this win. With one of our teammates, Noah Weidner, out battling Leukemia right now, I think it was on our minds to not take it for granted every time we get a chance to be on that field. We have another conference game on Thursday to get ready for versus Wisconsin Heights on the road."
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 5, LODI 1
Lodi 0 1 -- 1
Lakeside 3 2 -- 5
First half: LL -- Krenke (Gresens), 5:00; Schuetz (Rupnow), 6:00; Own goal, 37:00.
Second half: LO -- N. Hoffman, 45:00; LL -- Schuetz (Rupnow), 50:00; Krenke (Schleef), 72:00.
