LAKE MILLS — Josh Krenke netted the game-winning goal in the 67th minute as Lakeside Lutheran’s boys soccer team rallied past visiting Cambridge/Deerfield 3-2 in a Capitol Conference match on Tuesday.
The United led 2-0 at halftime on the strength a 15th minute unassisted score by Nick Buckman and a 39th minute penalty kick by Pierce Manning.
Lakeside chipped away at its lead in the 48th on a goal by Owen Kraft. Krenke, off an assist by Easton Wolfram, made it 2-all in the 52nd before converting the game-winner unassisted 15 minutes later.
Lakeside goalie JJ Probasco made five saves. C/D’s Aiden Kamman stopped eight shots.
“A sluggish start by us allowed CDU to knock away a fairly early goal after some misplays in the eighteen,” Lakeside Lutheran boys soccer coach Eric Dorn said. “Even though we had some opportunities, they weren’t as sharp as they had been in other games, so only a couple were dangerous. The rest of the first half seemed kind of lethargic.
“At half, our guys acknowledged that we were not bringing the right focus that we needed for this game. CDU was outworking us at that point. I credit our guys for never giving up. They recognized what needed to be done, and they did it. Kraft sent a nice ball in from distance that was also on goal. Good things happen when you keep it on goal, and this one found the net to get us going. Joshua Hecht was brought off the back line to play in the midfield in order to bring a little more stability. This allowed Wolfram to move up, which led to a nice through ball for a quick shot by Krenke that went in.
“Krenke would later score again, unassisted, to complete the comeback. JJ had a much sharper half in goal in the second half as well as the whole team. We are looking to have a sharp practice to get ready for Luther Prep on Thursday, who always gives us a good game.”
LAKESIDE 3, CAMBRIDGE/DEERFIELD 2
C/D 2 0 — 2
Lakeside 0 3 — 3
First half: C/D — Buckman, 15:00; Manning (PK), 39:00.
