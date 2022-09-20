Lakeside tops C/D
LAKE MILLS — Josh Krenke netted the game-winning goal in the 67th minute as Lakeside Lutheran’s boys soccer team rallied past visiting Cambridge/Deerfield 3-2 in a Capitol Conference match on Tuesday.

The United led 2-0 at halftime on the strength a 15th minute unassisted score by Nick Buckman and a 39th minute penalty kick by Pierce Manning.

