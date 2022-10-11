COLUMBUS -- Josh Krenke and Jay Yahnke both had a brace in the Lakeside Lutheran boys soccer team's 5-0 road win over Columbus in Capitol Conference action on Tuesday.

Krenke opened the scoring in the 10th minute off an assist by Ethan Schuetz before making it 2-0 with an unassisted goal in the 28th. Easton Wolfram (57th) and Jahnke (69th and 72nd minutes) added second-half scores.

