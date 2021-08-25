LAKE MILLS — Senior Kyle Main’s fast start to the season continued with four goals as the Lakeside Lutheran boys soccer team beat visiting Wisconsin Lutheran 4-1 in a nonconference match on Wednesday.
Main, who also scored twice in the team’s shutout win at Mayville on Tuesday, found the back of the net in the ninth minute on an assist from senior Isaiah Asmus. Main scored again in the 33rd minute on a pass from junior Ethan Schuetz.
In the 47th minute, Wisco cut the advantage to 2-1 on Giarley Gonzalez’s goal, which was assisted by Noah Oertel.
Lakeside freshman Easton Wolfram assisted on Main’s 71st minute goal, pushing the lead to 3-1, while senior Jack Milbrath assisted on a Main score in the 79th minute for the final margin.
“We were able to knock an early goal despite struggling to retain possession,” Lakeside Lutheran boys soccer coach Eric Dorn said. “After settling down, the game was back and forth. Our goalie, Calvin Geerdts, played aggressively and it paid off. Different tandems of center backs, Easton Wolfram, Josh Hecht, and Owen Kraft, were able to fend off the speed of Wisco’s runners up top. The back line did a superb job of holding Wisco offsides many times in both halves.
“Kyle Main continues to pick up where he left off last season with a total of four goals today. Many players stepped up and played aggressively to ensure this win against a solid Wisco squad.”
Geerdts made 11 saves for Lakeside (2-0), which had a 12-7 deficit in shots on goal.
The Warriors travel to face Brookfield Academy on Monday at 7 p.m.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 4, WISCONSIN LUTHERAN 1
Wisconsin Lutheran 0 1 — 1
Lakeside Lutheran 2 2 — 4
First half: LL — Main (Asmus), 9:00; LL — Main (Schuetz), 33:00.
Second half: WL — Gonzalez (Oertel), 47:00; LL — Main (Wolfram), 71:00; LL — Main (Milbrath), 79:00.
Saves: WL (Zerbe) 3; LL (Geerdts) 11.
Shots on goal: WL 12, LL 7.
