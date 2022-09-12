Warriors fall to LCL

LAKE MILLS — In a match that was truly a tale of two halves, Lake Country Lutheran scored four times in the first half and hung on for a 4-3 victory over the Lakeside Lutheran boys soccer team at LLHS Monday.

Cole Luedke (17th minute), JJ Wiedel (20th and 28th) and Jacob Lowry scored before the break for LCL, which is ranked fifth in Division 4. After halftime, the Warriors got on the board with an unassisted goal by Ethan Schuetz in the 47th. Josh Krenke, on an assist by Schuetz, got Lakeside within 4-2 on a score in the 55th. Tyler Dahlie converted in the 71st for the final margin.

