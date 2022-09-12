LAKE MILLS — In a match that was truly a tale of two halves, Lake Country Lutheran scored four times in the first half and hung on for a 4-3 victory over the Lakeside Lutheran boys soccer team at LLHS Monday.
Cole Luedke (17th minute), JJ Wiedel (20th and 28th) and Jacob Lowry scored before the break for LCL, which is ranked fifth in Division 4. After halftime, the Warriors got on the board with an unassisted goal by Ethan Schuetz in the 47th. Josh Krenke, on an assist by Schuetz, got Lakeside within 4-2 on a score in the 55th. Tyler Dahlie converted in the 71st for the final margin.
“The first half was all Lake Country Lutheran,” Lakeside Lutheran boys soccer coach Eric Dorn said. “We were able to get opportunities and pressure on them, but we had too many miscues defensively. They are a good team and will capitalize on that like they did. Going into the half down 4-0 was a little shocking, but I credit the guys for coming out in the second half knowing that a lot can change in forty minutes.
“Schuetz got us started with a beautiful free kick to the upper ninety of the back post. Krenke was able to clean up a ball bouncing around in the box as well. Near the end, Dahlie took the line and slipped one past the keeper. That second half reminded our guys that they can play at a high level and that they are never out of a game. Now we hope to put together a full 80 minutes tomorrow versus Sugar River.”
