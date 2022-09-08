CAMBRIDGE — Lake Mills and Cambridge/Deerfield played to a 2-2 draw in a Capitol Conference boys soccer game on Thursday.
C/D United jumped ahead in the 18th minute on Evan Mathwig’s goal. The L-Cats equalized in the 48th minute on a goal by Miguel Ortega, who put Lake Mills ahead with another unassisted score in the 57th. Tobi Arenz, unassisted, hit the game-tying goal in the 65th minute.
Curtis Galstad stopped five shots for Lake Mills while Aiden Kamman made six saves for C/D.
“We just can’t finish a game,” Lake Mills boys soccer coach Josh Vinluan said. “C/D played very well against us with quick counters. We had a lot of errant shots with some quality ones. Miguel had two of the most insane free kicks to score both of our goals. Going to be a short weekend before we go to Kewaskum and then take on Lodi at home.”
WAUKESHA — Lakeside Lutheran and Catholic Memorial played to a scoreless draw in a nonconference boys soccer match at Waukesha South High School on Thursday.
Lakeside goalie JJ Probasco made five saves while CMH’s Ryan Brophy stopped three shots.
“The 0-0 tie doesn’t tell the story of a fun and active game to watch,” Lakeside Lutheran boys soccer coach Eric Dorn said. “We really had a lot of opportunities, but we could not get them on goal. Regular shots had to be in the double digits, but that’s the key, can’t score with shots that aren’t on target.
“The defense played well against some smart offensive players for Catholic Memorial. They could have easily confused us, but we were sharp enough to stop their attempts. The touches were just a bit off for much of the night, which is why we could not quite find the back of the net. We’ll learn from this game and keep working on getting a killer instinct around the goal.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.