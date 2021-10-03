LAKE MILLS – Senior Kyle Main and sophomore Archer Chaudhary each scored for the Lakeside Lutheran boys soccer team in a 2-2 tie at home against Edgerton in a nonconference game on Friday.
The Warriors struck first with Main scoring off a penalty kick in the 31st minute. The Crimson Tide’s Liam Punzel then equalized in the 72nd minute, assisted by Alex Diaz.
Chaudhary hit the go-ahead goal in 76th minute, assisted by Main. A defensive slipup allowed Riley Ottman to tie things unassisted in the 79th minute.
Lakeside (6-4-4 overall) had an 8-7 edge in shots on goal and freshman goalie Joah Robinson stopped five shots. Kiavid Diaz made six saves for Edgerton (3-4-5).
“We went up by one in the first half after a penalty kick finish by Main,” Lakeside Lutheran boys soccer coach Eric Dorn said. “The possession was fairly even throughout most of the game. Robinson did a solid job for us stepping in for our injured starter, Calvin Geerdts.
“Players were put in different positions than they are used to and stepped up to the challenge. A late corner kick finish by Edgerton tied the game. We answered when Jay Yahnke headed a cross back into the middle and Main laid it down for Chaudhary to calmly put it away.
“Another late miscue saw our lead get tied as we let another game slip from our fingers. There were plenty of positives to build off of, so we look to come back at Lake Country Lutheran on Monday.”
