Warriors win final regular season game

LAKE MILLS—Archer Chaudhary scored two goals as Lakeside Lutheran’s boys soccer team won its regular season finale 5-2 over Milwaukee South at LLHS on Thursday.

The Warriors (11-6-3) led in the sixth minute on Jay Yahnke’s goal. Chaudhary found the back of the net, assisted by Easton Wolfram, in the 30th minute to make it 1-all. In the 50th, Wolfram gave Lakeside the lead for good, 2-1, off an assist by Ethan Schuetz. Chaudhary (63rd) and Schuetz (76th) added insurance scores for the Warriors, who got seven saves from JJ Probasco.

Load comments