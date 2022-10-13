LAKE MILLS—Archer Chaudhary scored two goals as Lakeside Lutheran’s boys soccer team won its regular season finale 5-2 over Milwaukee South at LLHS on Thursday.
The Warriors (11-6-3) led in the sixth minute on Jay Yahnke’s goal. Chaudhary found the back of the net, assisted by Easton Wolfram, in the 30th minute to make it 1-all. In the 50th, Wolfram gave Lakeside the lead for good, 2-1, off an assist by Ethan Schuetz. Chaudhary (63rd) and Schuetz (76th) added insurance scores for the Warriors, who got seven saves from JJ Probasco.
“We played tonight’s game with more energy and desire, which was great to see,” Lakeside Lutheran boys soccer coach Eric Dorn said. “Milwaukee South was a solid team with a lot of talented players. It was good for our defense to see a team like that going into the playoffs. Probasco saw some tough shots in goal tonight too, so that will only help his game. It was also great to see some different attacking looks be successful. All around, it was a great team win.”
Lakeside Lutheran is the fourth seed in its WIAA Division 4 playoff bracket and hosts 13th-seeded Columbus in a regional semifinal on Thursday, Oct. 20 at 5 p.m.
LAKESIDE 5, MILWAUKEE SOUTH 2
Milwaukee South 1 1—2
Lakeside 2 3—5
First half: LL—Yahnke, 6:00; MS—Ebasomba, 11:00; LL—Chaudhary (Wolfram), 30:00.
