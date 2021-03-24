Last season’s recap: Fort Atkinson finished 5-9-3 in 2019 and lost in regionals to Union Grove. The Blackhawks placed seventh in the Badger South standings with a 1-6 mark.
Coach’s resume: Kent Lovejoy will be in his ninth season coaching at Fort Atkinson.
Top returners: The Blackhawks bring back the core of last season’s team, with all captains returning. Senior Jimmy Keelty scored 16 goals and had six assists for the Blackhawks in 2019. Keelty found the back of the net five times during a road game against Monroe to lift Fort Atkinson past Monroe for their only Badger South victory of the season.
Keelty was a second-team conference selection last season.
“He can score with both his feet and head,” Lovejoy said. “He is also very fast and can be a real problem for opposing defenses.”
Fellow seniors Landon Zorn and Eli Koehler also look to be impact players for Fort Atkinson this season.
“Landon Zorn is one of our most skilled players,” Lovejoy said. “He is fast on his feet with and without the ball.
“His (Koehler) effort, physicality and can-do attitude really sets the tone for our defenders.”
Departing players: Fort Atkinson lost just two seniors from last season’s team, and brings back its entire starting 11 and several key role players.
“We also gain two contributing players that did not play last season,” Lovejoy said. “Casey Strayer was studying abroad last year and Alex Tello is a transfer student from Beloit Memorial. Both players are expected to make an impact on our varsity roster.”
Season thoughts: “We are just so excited that the WIAA has this spring as an option for the boys to play,” Lovejoy said. “I was concerned with COVID that we were going to potentially miss out on the season altogether. This is an exciting team that has some depth and should be able to score some goals. We have an incredibly difficult schedule; so, we will find out pretty quickly how we stack up with some of the traditional soccer powerhouse schools.”
Jefferson
Last season’s recap: The Eagles went 14-5-2 in 2019 and ended their season in a regional game against Whitewater.
Coach’s resume: For the 12th season, Samuel El-Beri will lead the Eagles.
Top returners: Senior Aaron Heine — Jefferson’s biggest goal-scoring threat last season — has been a first-team Rock Valley Conference selection the last two seasons. The two-time state wrestling qualifier is the lone returner that made a conference team in 2019.
Departing players: Eddie Serrano and defender Osi Dominguez were named first-team all-Rock Valley Conference for their play in 2019. The Eagles also will be without midfielder Eli Tackman — who was named to the conference’s second team.
“I lost 11 solid players from last year with few on first and second team all-conference, but we still have pretty solid kids for this year,” El-Beri said.
Season thoughts: “Looking forward to this year,” El-Beri said. “We should be able to compete with our strong conference, not sure how we’re going to stand yet. I believe I have a strong young team that likes a challenge. Last year we finished second in our conference for the first time in school history. This year we’re going to do our best and stay positive especially with a short season.”
Whitewater
Last season’s recap: The Whippets ended their season in a WIAA regional final, going 9-10-1 in 2019. Whitewater finished third in the Rock Valley Conference standings with a 4-3-1 record.
Coach’s resume: Rene Menagar enters his first season as the Whippets head coach.
Top returners: Junior Rafael Cortez was third on the Whippets in points last season with six.
Departing players: Juan Cuellar — who also was a track star at Whitewater — was named to the Rock Valley Conference’s second team last season. Cuellar scored 19 goals and added four assists, good for a team-best 42 points. Christian Reyes led the Whippets in assists last season with six. Reyes also netted 13 goals.
Season outlook: Cuellar and Reyes combined for 74 points last season, while no other Whitewater player accounted for more than six points in 2019. The Whippets will have a lot to replace under their first-year head coach.
Cambridge/Deerfield
Last season’s recap: Cambridge/Deerfield United went 7-6-4 last season and lost a WIAA regional game to Sugar River to end its season. The co-op placed sixth in the Capitol Conference standings in 2019 with a 4-3-2 mark.
Coach’s resume: Kyle Hornickel enters his fourth season with Cambridge/Deerfield.
Top returners: Senior Brandon Her was selected to the Capitol Conference’s second team in 2019. Her scored twice for United in its 2-2 tie with conference-champion Belleville/New Glarus (Sugar River) last season. Like Her, Cody Harrison returns as a forward-goal scorer for Cambridge/Deerfield.
Other key returners include Mo Kurt, Caleb Kendall and Eric Staszak. Hornickel called Kurt a player who can play any position.
“Excited to see how he (Kurt) can help our team and control the midfield game,” Hornickel said. “He could play any position. He’s aggressive anywhere.”
Departing players: The Cambridge co-op lost 10 seniors from last season’s team. The biggest senior loss from the 2019 team will be Ben Incha — who was a first-team conference defender. Goalie Carson Galla and midfielder Ayden Moynihan were both Capitol Conference honorable mentions in 2019. Both graduated in 2020.
Season thoughts: “I’m excited to see how the young players will step up and fill the gaps,” Hornickel said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.