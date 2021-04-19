WALWORTH — Julian Munoz and David Hernandez each scored two goals for Big Foot in a 5-2 victory over Jefferson’s boys soccer team on Monday.
Big Foot scored twice in the first 15 minutes and never trailed. Jefferson got goals from Aaron Heine at the 20-minute mark and Kyle Erickson at 87 minutes.
Dylan Schroedl made six saves for the Eagles (2-4-1).
“We started very flat, rushing every touch that we had,” Jefferson boys soccer coach Samuel El-Beri said. “Big Foot played a few balls over the top and they made them count. We typically don’t play good on Mondays for some reason. That’s the third game that we looked unorganized as a team or one unit. We need to figure it out to be able have success. On the other hand, we play Big Foot on Saturday in a tournament. Let’s hope we can redeem ourselves and play better.”
Joining the Eagles at the Big Foot tournament will be Evansville and Whitewater. Matches begin at 9 a.m.
BIG FOOT 5, JEFFERSON 2
Jefferson 1 1 — 2
Big Foot 3 2 — 5
BF — Munoz 8:21
BF — Torrez 15:00
J — Heine 20:00
BF — Hernandez 39:00
BF — Munoz 56:00
J — Erickson 87:00
BF — Hernandez 88:00
Heights 6, Cambridge United 1
MAZOMANIE — Brandon Her’s late second-half goal cut into the lead, but it wouldn’t be enough as United fell to host Wisconsin Heights in a Capitol Conference boys soccer game on Monday night.
Her scored in the 42nd minute to cut the Cambridge/Deerfield deficit to 2-1 before halftime, but Heights netted four more goals in the second half to separate.
WISCONSIN HEIGHTS 6, CAMBRIDGE/DEERFIELD 1
Cambridge/Deerfield 1 0 — 1
Wisconsin Heights 2 4 — 6
First half — WH: Schomber, 7:41; WH: Schomber, 41:09; CD: Her, 41:50.
Second half — WH: Childs, 47:14; WH: Childs (Schomber), 54:48; WH: Haugen (Childs), 64:02; WH: Schomber (Trollop), 79:13.
Saves: CD (Yerges) 6; WH (Dimpfl) 1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.