WALWORTH — Julian Munoz and David Hernandez each scored two goals for Big Foot in a 5-2 victory over Jefferson’s boys soccer team on Monday.

Big Foot scored twice in the first 15 minutes and never trailed. Jefferson got goals from Aaron Heine at the 20-minute mark and Kyle Erickson at 87 minutes.

Dylan Schroedl made six saves for the Eagles (2-4-1).

“We started very flat, rushing every touch that we had,” Jefferson boys soccer coach Samuel El-Beri said. “Big Foot played a few balls over the top and they made them count. We typically don’t play good on Mondays for some reason. That’s the third game that we looked unorganized as a team or one unit. We need to figure it out to be able have success. On the other hand, we play Big Foot on Saturday in a tournament. Let’s hope we can redeem ourselves and play better.”

Joining the Eagles at the Big Foot tournament will be Evansville and Whitewater. Matches begin at 9 a.m.

BIG FOOT 5, JEFFERSON 2

Jefferson 1 1 — 2

Big Foot 3 2 — 5

BF — Munoz 8:21

BF — Torrez 15:00

J — Heine 20:00

BF — Hernandez 39:00

BF — Munoz 56:00

J — Erickson 87:00

BF — Hernandez 88:00

Heights 6, Cambridge United 1

MAZOMANIE — Brandon Her’s late second-half goal cut into the lead, but it wouldn’t be enough as United fell to host Wisconsin Heights in a Capitol Conference boys soccer game on Monday night.

Her scored in the 42nd minute to cut the Cambridge/Deerfield deficit to 2-1 before halftime, but Heights netted four more goals in the second half to separate.

WISCONSIN HEIGHTS 6, CAMBRIDGE/DEERFIELD 1

Cambridge/Deerfield 1 0 — 1

Wisconsin Heights 2 4 — 6

First half — WH: Schomber, 7:41; WH: Schomber, 41:09; CD: Her, 41:50.

Second half — WH: Childs, 47:14; WH: Childs (Schomber), 54:48; WH: Haugen (Childs), 64:02; WH: Schomber (Trollop), 79:13.

Saves: CD (Yerges) 6; WH (Dimpfl) 1.

