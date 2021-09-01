LAKE MILLS -- Sophomore Archer Chaudhary netted a hat trick as the Lakeside Lutheran boys soccer team continued its fast start to the season with a 7-1 home nonconference victory over Jefferson on Thursday.
The Warriors (5-0-0) led 3-0 in the early going as Chaudhary scored off an assist by Josh Krenke in the sixth minute. Senior Kyle Main then netted an 11th minute score, assisted by Jay Yahnke, also scoring unassisted at 17:00. Chaudhary scored off an assist by Tyler Gresens in the 36th minute.
"The Warriors started the game by burying two goals in the first 11 minutes of the game and added another two goals by the end of the first half," Lakeside Lutheran assistant coach Nathan Koerber said. "The Eagles managed to put one in the back of Lakeside's net right before the end of the first half but were unable to score another in the second half. Archer Chaudhary was the first to break the seal and also had a total of three goals for the game. Both Ethan Schuetz and Kyle Main found the opposing net two times each."
For Jefferson (0-4-0), junior Kyle Erickson scored unassisted at 37:15 for the halftime margin of 4-1.
"Lakeside played a great game and they outplayed us," Jefferson boys soccer coach Pablo Loyo said. "In the second half, we played really good but once they scored their fifth goal, our momentum just stopped. Losing 7-1 hurts a lot, but I'm still proud of my kids and I know we are going to bounce back."
Chaudhary scored in the 55th minute while junior Ethan Schuetz added scores in the 63rd and 73rd minutes for the final margin. Warrior goalie Calvin Geerdts made one save and the Eagles' Jorge Varela stopped eight shots.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 7, JEFFERSON 1
Lakeside 4 3 -- 7
Jefferson 1 0 -- 1
First half: LL -- Chaudhary (J. Krenke), 6:00; Main (Yahnke), 11:00; Main, 17:00; Chaudhary (Gresens), 36:00; J -- Erickson, 37:15.
Second half: LL -- Chaudhary (Main), 55:00; Schuetz (Main), 63:00; Schuetz (Wolfram), 73:00.
Saves: J (Varela) 8; LL (Geerdts) 1.
Shots on goal: J 10, LL 15.
WEDNESDAY'S RESULT
LAKE MILLS -- Kyle Main and Ethan Schuetz each had hat tricks as Lakeside Lutheran's boys soccer team defeated visiting Living Word Lutheran 7-4 in a nonconference game on Wednesday.
"A slow start defensively across the field led to a 3-2 deficit going into halftime," Lakeside Lutheran boys soccer coach Eric Dorn said. "We picked up the communication and connected passes much better in the second half which led to much more opportunities. Kyle Main and Ethan Schuetz both found the back of the net three times each with calm finishes. Archer Chaudhary netted the last goal while throwing on two assists."
The Warriors trailed 3-1 in the first half until a Main score in the 39th minute, assisted by Josh Krenke. Main then scored on a Schuetz assist in the 49th minute for the equalizer. Schuetz scored nine minutes later, assisted by Pierre Schulz, and Main found the back of the net in the 68th minute, assisted by Archer Chaudhary, for his hat trick and to push the lead to 5-3.
Both sides scored in the 72nd minute as Schuetz capped off his hat trick with a score assisted by Chaudhary, who scored off Jack Milbrath's assist in the 75th minute for the final margin.
Lakeside keeper Calvin Geerdts stopped nine shots.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 7, LIVING WORD 4
Living Word 3 1 -- 4
Lakeside 2 5 -- 7
First half: LL -- Schuetz (Wolfram), 14:00; LW -- Dunn, 16:00; Yurk, 25:00; Dunn (Breckenfelder) 37:00; LL -- Main (J. Krenke), 39:00.
Second half: LL -- Main (Schuetz), 49:00; Schuetz (Chaudhary), 72:00; LW -- Wrucke, 72:00; LL -- Chaudhary (Milbrath), 75:00.
Saves: LW (Denecke) 5; LL (Geerdts) 9.
Shots on goal: LW 13, LL 12.
