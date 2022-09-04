NEW BERLIN -- Ethan Schuetz and Dominic Schleef scored early goals, propelling Lakeside Lutheran's boys soccer team past host Heritage Christian 4-0 in a nonconference game on Friday.
Schuetz scored off a Schleef assist in the first minute. In the eighth minute, Schleef netted a goal, which Schuetz assisted on. Reilly Jobke (78th) and Tyler Dahlie (80th) added late scores for the Warriors, who got three saves from JJ Probasco.
"After a tough game against Lake Mills on Thursday, we were able to find enough energy to take care of business against the Patriots," Lakeside Lutheran boys soccer coach Eric Dorn said. "There was a lot of subbing in and out to keep legs as fresh as they could be.
"The defense played well again, and the offense was able to put bookends on the game with a pair of goals at the beginning and end of the match. The guys earned a restful Labor Day weekend. We will have a challenging game when we get back on Tuesday when we travel to play Winnebago Lutheran Academy."
LAKESIDE 4, HERITAGE CHRISTIAN 0
Lakeside 2 2 -- 4
Heritage Christian 0 0 -- 0
First half -- LL: Schuetz (Schleef), 1:00; Schleef (Schuetz), 8:00.
Second half -- LL: Jobke (Rupnow), 78:00; Dahlie (Yahnke), 80:00.
Saves -- LL (Probasco) 3, HC (Siebert) 6.
Shots on goal -- LL 10, HC 3.
BIG FOOT INVITE
WALWORTH -- The Lake Mills boys soccer team went 1-2 at Saturday's Big Foot Invitational.
The L-Cats lost to Big Foot 5-1, beat Janesville Craig in a shootout and fell 2-1 versus Sugar River.
The Chiefs' Hudson Torrez and Bryan Garcia each scored unassisted twice in the first half to build a 4-0 lead at the break. Miguel Ortega had Lake Mills' goal in the 28th minute.
In the Craig game, John Bade scored in the fourth minute off an assist by Ian Taylor. Tommy Stewart doubled Lake Mills' lead in the 20th, assisted by Daniel Almeida.
The Cougars scored twice after halftime to force the shootout as Kent Espinoza (29th) and Leon Meco (50th) found the back of the net.
The L-Cats then won the shootout, 5-4.
Lake Mills goalie Curtis Galstad made seven saves in the Craig match, stopping 11 shots on the day.
Against Sugar River, Bade got the L-Cats on the board off an assist by Ortega in the third minute. The Raiders' Aiden Hatleberg rattled off unassisted scores in the 29th and 37th minutes to put Sugar River ahead for good.
"We are spent," Lake Mills boys soccer coach Josh Vinluan said. "Lots of injuries have given some guys a lot of playing time that normally wouldn’t get much. We ended up not being able to play five starters against Sugar River. Taking a 2-1 loss is almost a win for our exhausted and hurt boys.
"We had some shining moments though, including John Bade scoring some absolute beautiful goals. One off his head from Miguel Ortega on a corner kick. The other coming on an amazing through ball from Ian Taylor that he placed past the keeper. Bade is really finding his own identity out there. Watching things like these is why I coach. Very proud of him. We will take the much needed four-day break from games and heal up."
