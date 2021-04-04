CAMBRIDGE — Cambridge/Deerfield United opened up its 2021 spring boys soccer season with a 3-0 home loss to Evansville Thursday at Cambridge High School.
The Blue Devils scored 13 minutes, 8 seconds in the first half when Jackson Stencel assisted a goal for Drew Jarstad.
Jarstad once again found the back of the net in the second half with a goal in the 56th minute. In the 72nd, Brycen Lincoln made it 3-0.
Case 1, Whitewater 0
RACINE — The Whippets were unable to get into the win column in their second game of the season as Whitewater fell to host Racine Case on Thursday night.
