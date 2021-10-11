DEERFIELD -- Thanks to six goals in the second half, Lakeside Lutheran defeated Cambridge/Deerfield United 7-1 on Monday in a Capitol Conference game.

Jay Yahnke gave Lakeside Lutheran the 1-0 lead at the halftime break.

In the second half, Ethan Schuetz, Archer Chaundhary, Yahnke, Dominic Schleef and two goals from Kyle Main helped pull Lakeside Lutheran to victory.

The lone goal for C/D United came from Kris Hahn.

