Boys soccer: Sugar River tops Cambridge/Deerfield in regular season finale

BELLEVILLE—The Cambridge/Deerfield United boys soccer team closed out the regular season with a 3-0 loss to host Sugar River on Tuesday.

Sugar River, which is 16-1-1 overall and clinched the Capitol Conference title outright with the win, scored twice before halftime.

"Very strong team, they deserved the one seed in our sectional," said United head coach Matt Carlson.

Cambridge/Deerfield closes out the regular season with a record of 7-7-1 and went 3-4-1 in conference play.

United will travel to La Crosse Logan (7-5-5) for the first round of regionals at 7 p.m. on Thursday, October 20.
