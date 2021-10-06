LAKE MILLS -- Senior striker Kyle Main scored twice in a five-minute span early in the second period as the Lakeside Lutheran boys soccer team won its first Capitol Conference game, knocking off Wisconsin Heights 4-1 at LLHS on Tuesday.
The Vanguards opened the scoring as Cayden Kennedy scored off Matthew Russell's assist in the 15th minute.
The Warriors (7-5-3, 1-3-1 Capitol) equalized in the 36th minute as Ethan Schuetz found the back of the net on an assist by Main, who converted a penalty kick that proved to be the game-winner in the 46th minute. Josh Krenke added a score two minutes later, assisted by Ethan Schuetz, and Main netted a goal of an assist by Schuetz in the 51st minute for the final margin.
Senior goalie Calvin Geerdts stopped four shots for Lakeside, which held a 13-5 edge in shots on goal.
"We had a brief mental lapse that resulted in a goal off of a long throw-in for Wisconsin Heights," Lakeside Lutheran boys soccer coach Eric Dorn said. "After that, we were able to tie it with a solid shot on goal by Kyle Main that Ethan Schuetz cleaned up after a tip by the keeper.
"In the second half, we connected very well through the midfield and Kyle Main capitalized on a penalty kick that led to an explosion of three total goals within about five minutes.
"The Geerdts and the rest of the defense shored up any holes and put together a solid second half to keep Wisconsin Heights out of our net. We walk away with our first conference win, breaking a cycle of ties and losses. We play Columbus at home on Thursday for another conference matchup."
