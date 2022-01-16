Clayton Stenjem scored a third-place finish at 106 as the Cambridge wrestling team took ninth at the Ithaca-Weston Invitational on Saturday.
Stenjem pinned (0:08) Keamlee Steele of Boscobel and pinned (1:34) Hassan Samir of Rio/Cambria-Friesland/Fall River/Randolph. After getting pinned (2:22) by Aidan Gruenenfelder of Pecatonica/Argyle, Stenjem pinned (3:20) Marty Platt of Wisconsin Dells to win the third-place match.
Tyce Bettenhausen finished fourth at 126, scoring a pin (0:47) over Korvin Ferrel of Pecatonica/Argyle. Bettenhausen was pinned (1:48) by Chase Theiss of Wisconsin Dells and was pinned (1:07) by Gavin Templen of Ithaca/Weston.
At 170, Aiden Sperle finished in seventh. Sperle lost a 10-9 decision to Patrick Metz of Wisconsin Dells and was pinned (2:25) by Blake Goyette of Holmen. Sperle won the seventh-place match by earning a pin (3:03) over Drew Hendrickson of Pecatonica/Argyle.
Joe Downing placed seventh at 160. Downing was pinned (0:25) by Benson Swatek and was pinned (1:18) by Aaron Davis of Richland Center.
Gunnar Sperle finished eighth at 195. Sperle was pinned (3:36) by Carson Weber of Holmen and was pinned (1:50) by Dylan Elvaker of Blair-Taylor.
Ivan Sopkovich scored eighth at 152. Sopkovich was pinned (0:43) by Xavier Palmer of Holmen, pinned (1:22) by Levi Wehrle of River Ridge/Cassville and was pinned (1:13) by Evan Gomez of Ithaca/Weston in the seventh-place match.
Cambridge finished the event with 43 points as Ithaca/Weston won the team event with 247.5 points.
Capitol-South Conference Quad
The Cambridge wrestling team took fourth at the Capitol-South Conference Quad on Thursday, Jan. 13.
Against Belleville/Montello/New Glarus (BMNG), Aevri Ciha scored a pin (3:18) over Matthew Loshaw at 138. Cambridge won forfeits at 195, 220, 120 and 160. A double forfeit was issued at 113.
BMNG won forfeits at 285 and 145. Blake Endres won a 17-3 major decision over Clayton Stenjmem at 106, Brennan Keyes pinned (1:48) Conner Tarras at 126, Mason Mau pinned (0:33) Tyce Bettenhausen at 132, Avery Lettman pinned (0:49) Ivan Sopkovich at 152, Alex Zielinski pinned (0:25) Aiden Sperle at 170 and Riley Weber pinned (2:28) Maverick Slaven at 182.
BMNG won 46-30 over Cambridge.
Ivan Sopkovich scored the lone pinfall victory against Marshall, pinning (1:37) Kasey Finke at 152. Cambridge won forfeits at 170, 160, 106 and 195. Double forfeits were issued at 285 and 113.
For Marshall, Turner Cobb won a 8-0 major decision over Maverick Slaven at 182, Grant Chadwick won a 9-6 decision over Gunnar Sperle at 220, Tucker Cobb pinned (1:14) Thomas Peterson at 120, Tyler Petersen pinned (2:00) Conner Tarras at 126, Remington Braun pinned (4:49) Tyce Bettenhausen at 132 and Drew Johnson won a 12-1 major decision over Aevri Ciha at 138. Marshall earned a forfeit at 145.
Marshall won 35-30 over Cambridge.
Against Waterloo, Cambridge earned three pinfall victories. At 132, Aevri Ciha pinned (4:02) Cassandra Valle, Aiden Sperle pinned (3:20) Dakota Sturgill at 170 and Gunnar Sperle pinned (5:30) Ian Spoke at 195.
Cambridge earned forfeits at 106 and 160. Waterloo earned forfeits at 113, 145 and 182. A double forfeit was issued at 285.
For Waterloo, Max Besi pinned (0:05) Isaac Faist at 220, Ryan Fugate pinned (1:10) Thomas Peterson at 120, Xavier Besl pinned (3:05) Conner Tarras at 126, Nate Broderick pinned (0:34) Tyce Bettenhausen at 138 and Jacob Soter pinned (1:43) Ivan Sopkovich at 152.
Waterloo won 48-30 over Cambridge.
