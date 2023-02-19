Clayton Stenjem
Cambridge sophomore Clayton Stenjem (right) snaps down Waterloo's Brady Ebert in a 113-pound consolation semifinal at the Dodgeland sectional on Saturday. Stenjem earned a 10-2 major decision against Ebert and went on to qualify for the state wrestling tournament with a third place finish.

 Kevin Wilson

JUNEAU — Cambridge sophomore Clayton Stenjem advanced to the WIAA State Individual Wrestling Tournament with a third place finish at 113 pounds at the Dodgeland sectional on Saturday.

Stenjem (40-13) went 3-1 on the day, starting with a 13-3 major decision in the quarterfinals over Cedar Grove-Belgium's Seth Race. He lost a 5-1 decision to Random Lake's Chase Koepp in the semifinals, but bounced back with a 10-2 major decision over Waterloo's Brady Ebert and a 7-6 decision over Laconia's Grahm Lemmenes (37-12) in the third place match.

