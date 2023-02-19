Cambridge sophomore Clayton Stenjem (right) snaps down Waterloo's Brady Ebert in a 113-pound consolation semifinal at the Dodgeland sectional on Saturday. Stenjem earned a 10-2 major decision against Ebert and went on to qualify for the state wrestling tournament with a third place finish.
JUNEAU — Cambridge sophomore Clayton Stenjem advanced to the WIAA State Individual Wrestling Tournament with a third place finish at 113 pounds at the Dodgeland sectional on Saturday.
Stenjem (40-13) went 3-1 on the day, starting with a 13-3 major decision in the quarterfinals over Cedar Grove-Belgium's Seth Race. He lost a 5-1 decision to Random Lake's Chase Koepp in the semifinals, but bounced back with a 10-2 major decision over Waterloo's Brady Ebert and a 7-6 decision over Laconia's Grahm Lemmenes (37-12) in the third place match.
Koepp held on to second place by rule over Stenjem, who will wrestle a first round match against Pardeeville senior Jackson Preston (42-11) at the Kohl Center on Thursday. Stenjem is the first Cambridge wrestler to reach state in four years.
Five other Cambridge wrestlers ended their seasons at the sectional. Mason Sonnenberg finished up at 33-13 after a quarterfinal loss at 120. Aiden Sperle ended up 29-18 after a quarterfinal loss at 152. Gunnar Sperle went 0-2 at 182 and finished at 30-20. Joe Downing went 0-2 at 195 to end up at 11-18. Jamayne Flom-Pressley lost his quarterfinal match to finish 16-18 at 220.
Six Johnson Creek wrestlers ended their season at the sectional.
Luke Hartz (132), Raabe (160) and Gurinderpahl Khasria (195) each placed fourth.Hartz (32-15) went 2-2 with two pins. Raabe (36-17) went 2-2 with two decisions. Khasria (33-19) went 1-2 with a pin over Carillo in a rematch of last week's regional final.
Connor Gerstner ended up 26-22 after an 0-2 finish at 120. Taylor Joseph finished 40-9 at 152 after a quarterfinal loss. Silas Hartz wound up 23-24 after an 0-2 finish at 220.Dodgeland's Jaden Harris finished 0-2 at 126.
Palmyra-Eagle's Dylan Riener finished 27-21 after a quarterfinal loss at 195, while heavyweight Jaime Guevara (10-8) finished 0-2.
