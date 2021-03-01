Charlie Bender does it on both ends of the floor.
The Capitol North coaches took notice as the Lake Mills senior was named conference Player of the Year.
Bender leads the L-Cats in scoring with 18.7 points per game. The forward also averages 7.1 rebounds per game to go along with 3.7 assists per game. Bender is a finalist for wissports’ top senior defense award.
Bender was joined by senior teammate Adam Moen on the Capitol North’s first team. Moen averaged 14.5 points per game and grabbed a team-high 8.6 rebounds for the state-bound L-Cats.
Lakeside Lutheran sophomore Levi Birkholz was the only non-senior selected to conference’s first team. Birkholz led the Warriors in points (19.4 per game) rebounds (6.2 per game) and assists (2 per game).
He also helped Lakeside Lutheran to a Capitol North title this season.
Lakeside’s conference championship team also was awarded with a pair of second-teamselections. Senior guard Gabe Uttech and senior forward Ian Olszewski both earned places on the second team.
Uttech scored 7.9 points per game and also amounted 50 steals on the season. Olszewski averaged 6.9 points per game and was second on the team in rebounding with 4.6 per contest.
Lake Mills senior point guard Drew Stoddard joined the Lakeside duo on the second team. Stoddard finished the regular season second on the team in scoring with 14.9 points per game. He also dished out a team-best 4.3 assists per contest.
Lakeside Lutheran senior John O’Donnell and sophomore Trey Lauber were both named honorable selections, along with Lake Mills senior Jaxson Retrum.
The Lake Mills girls — who finished the 2021 season with a D3 state championship — had six players selected to conference teams, including three first-team members.
First team-selections for the L-Cats included seniors Taylor Roughen, Vivian Guerrero and Julianna Wagner. Roughen led Lake Mills in scoring with 13.1 points per game, while Guerrero led the L-Cats in both rebounding (9.3 per game) and assists (3.1 per game).
Wagner tied Guerrero for the team-lead in assists per game (3.1) and was third on the squad in scoring with 10.5 points per game. Wagner — a two-time Capitol North Conference Player of the Year — was coming off a torn ACL from the end of last season.
The city of Lake Mills nearly made up for the entire first team as Lakeside Lutheran junior Lily Schuetz was selected along with the L-Cat trio. Schuetz led the Warriors in scoring (9.4 per game) and rebounds (7.9 per game).
Lake Mills seniors Kayla Will and Ava Wollin earned spots on the conference’s second team, along with Lakeside sophomore Jenna Shadoski.
Wollin and Will were fourth and five in scoring for the L-Cats with 8.2 points per game and 7.9 points per game, respectively. Shadoski scored 6.9 points per game for the Warriors.
Both Lake Mills and Lakeside Lutheran had one honorable-mention selection: L-Cat sophomore Bella Pitta and Warrior senior Mia Murray.
Lodi’s Lauryn Milne was named Conference Player of the Year.
CAPITOL NORTH CONFERENCE BOYS TEAM
First team: Charlie Bender, Lake Mills, sr.; Levi Birkholz, Lakeside Lutheran, sr.; Nik Feller, Poynette, sr.; Trey Traeder, Lodi, sr.; Adam Moen, Lake Mills, sr.
Second team: Gabe Uttech, Lakeside Lutheran, sr.; Drew Stoddard, Lake Mills, sr.; Kelby Petersen, Poynette, sr.; Ian Olszewski, Lakeside Lutheran, sr.; Will Cotter, Columbus, sr.
Honorable mention: John O’Donnell, Lakeside Lutheran, sr.; Trey Lauber, Lakeside Lutheran, so.; Jaxson Retrum, Lake Mills, sr.; Brady Ring, Lodi, jr.; Quinn Faust, Lodi, sr.; Connor Petersen, Poynette, sr.; Jack Fritz, Columbus, jr.
Player of the Year — Charlie Bender
CAPITOL NORTH CONFERENCE GIRLS TEAM
First team: Lauryn Milne, Lodi, sr.; Taylor Roughen, Lake Mills, sr.; Vivian Guerrero, Lake Mills, sr.; Lily Schuetz, Lakeside Lutheran, jr.; Julianna Wagner, Lake Mills, sr.
Second team: Dylann Harrington, Lodi, jr.; Megan Reddeman, Poynette, sr.; Kayla Will, Lake Mills, sr.; Jenna Shadoski, Lakeside Lutheran, so.; Ava Wollin, Lake Mills, sr.
Honorable mention: Jordan Link, Columbus, sr.; Amy Theilen, Columbus, so.; Emma Paulson, Columbus, jr.; Jaiden Dornaus, Columbus, so.; Mia Murray, Lakeside Lutheran, sr.; Bella Pitta, so.
Player of the Year — Lauryn Milne
