Tucker Tesdal
Brody Henderson slides as Cambridge catcher Tucker Tesdal takes the throw during a nonconference baseball game at Campus Field this season.

 Kevin Wilson

The Cambridge baseball team won a Capitol South Conference title this season, in big part to the Blue Jays’ four first-team selections.

Jared Marty, Tucker Tesdal, Thomas Hoffmann and Carter Brown all were named to the Capitol South’s top team as juniors.

Cambridge had one player selected to the conference’s second team in freshman Marco Damiani.

Three Blue Jay players — including two freshmen — earned honorable-mention nods.

Freshmen Owen Bernhardt and Carter Lund, along with junior Jace Horton were named as honorable mentions. All of Cambridge’s conference-selections will be available to play next season.

Cambridge won the Capitol South with an 8-2 record, followed by Marshall at 7-3, New Glarus at 6-4, Waterloo at 5-5, Belleville at 4-6.

First Team

Jared Marty, Cambridge, Junior

Trevor Syse, Belleville, Junior

Cole Denniston, Marshall, Junior

Tucker Tesdal, Cambridge, Junior

Antonio Unzueta, Waterloo, Junior

Thomas Hoffmann, Cambridge, Junior

Darris Schuett, New Glarus, Senior

Cooper Usgaard, Marshall, Junior

Cooper Dreyfus, New Glarus, Senior

Dawson Kalish, Marshall, Senior

Carter Brown, Cambridge, Junior

Gavin Boyum, Belleville, Junior

Blake Huebner, Waterloo, Senior

Kylo Barker, New Glarus, Senior

Second Team

Carter Siegenthaler, New Glarus, Junior

Wyatt Jennings, Marshall, Sophomore

Kelby Petersen, Marshall, Senior

Brody Tschanz, Waterloo, Senior

Cooper Setz, Waterloo, Sophomore

Leyton Mihlbauer, New Glarus, Freshman

John Holcomb, Wis. Heights, Senior

Wyatt Peterson, Waterloo, Senior

Easton Dreyfus, New Glarus, Sophomore

Haiden Nolden, Marshall, Junior

Peyton Mendleski, New Glarus, Senior

Marco Damiani, Cambridge, Freshman

Honorable Mention

Demarcus Connor, Belleville, Sophomore

Jace Horton, Cambridge, Junior

Mason Haberkorn, Marshall, Senior

Collin Petersen, Marshall, Sophomore

Lathan Parman, Wis. Heights, Junior

Cayden Kennedy, Wis. Heights, Sophomore

Carson Syse, Belleville, Junior

Ryan Downing, Belleville, Junior

Owen Bernhardt, Cambridge, Freshman

Trevor Firari, Waterloo, Freshman

Kaden DeSmet, Belleville, Sophomore

Jacob Brabender, Wis. Heights, Sophomore

Carter Lund, Cambridge, Freshman

Player of the Year — Cooper Dreyfus, New Glarus

