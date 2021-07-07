The Cambridge baseball team won a Capitol South Conference title this season, in big part to the Blue Jays’ four first-team selections.
Jared Marty, Tucker Tesdal, Thomas Hoffmann and Carter Brown all were named to the Capitol South’s top team as juniors.
Cambridge had one player selected to the conference’s second team in freshman Marco Damiani.
Three Blue Jay players — including two freshmen — earned honorable-mention nods.
Freshmen Owen Bernhardt and Carter Lund, along with junior Jace Horton were named as honorable mentions. All of Cambridge’s conference-selections will be available to play next season.
Cambridge won the Capitol South with an 8-2 record, followed by Marshall at 7-3, New Glarus at 6-4, Waterloo at 5-5, Belleville at 4-6.
First Team
Jared Marty, Cambridge, Junior
Trevor Syse, Belleville, Junior
Cole Denniston, Marshall, Junior
Tucker Tesdal, Cambridge, Junior
Antonio Unzueta, Waterloo, Junior
Thomas Hoffmann, Cambridge, Junior
Darris Schuett, New Glarus, Senior
Cooper Usgaard, Marshall, Junior
Cooper Dreyfus, New Glarus, Senior
Dawson Kalish, Marshall, Senior
Carter Brown, Cambridge, Junior
Gavin Boyum, Belleville, Junior
Blake Huebner, Waterloo, Senior
Kylo Barker, New Glarus, Senior
Second Team
Carter Siegenthaler, New Glarus, Junior
Wyatt Jennings, Marshall, Sophomore
Kelby Petersen, Marshall, Senior
Brody Tschanz, Waterloo, Senior
Cooper Setz, Waterloo, Sophomore
Leyton Mihlbauer, New Glarus, Freshman
John Holcomb, Wis. Heights, Senior
Wyatt Peterson, Waterloo, Senior
Easton Dreyfus, New Glarus, Sophomore
Haiden Nolden, Marshall, Junior
Peyton Mendleski, New Glarus, Senior
Marco Damiani, Cambridge, Freshman
Honorable Mention
Demarcus Connor, Belleville, Sophomore
Jace Horton, Cambridge, Junior
Mason Haberkorn, Marshall, Senior
Collin Petersen, Marshall, Sophomore
Lathan Parman, Wis. Heights, Junior
Cayden Kennedy, Wis. Heights, Sophomore
Carson Syse, Belleville, Junior
Ryan Downing, Belleville, Junior
Owen Bernhardt, Cambridge, Freshman
Trevor Firari, Waterloo, Freshman
Kaden DeSmet, Belleville, Sophomore
Jacob Brabender, Wis. Heights, Sophomore
Carter Lund, Cambridge, Freshman
Player of the Year — Cooper Dreyfus, New Glarus
