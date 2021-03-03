Mayah Holzhueter certainly put together a compelling case to earn Capitol South Player of the Year.
But the Cambridge junior had to settle for a first-team conference selection instead.
Holzhueter impressed in her third-year campaign, leading the conference in scoring with 19.7 points per game. She finished the year averaging a double-double as she also was second in the conference in rebounding with 10.6 per contest.
Holzhueter set the single-game scoring record for the girls basketball program with a 39-point performance in the Blue Jays’ opening-round playoff game against Clinton.
The Blue Jay forward was the only non-senior selected to the first team as Marshall’s Anna Lutz was selected as the conference’s Player of the Year. Lutz finished second in scoring in the Capitol South with 17.8 points per game.
Cambridge’s Saveea Freeland was the only freshman selected to the conference teams as she earned a second-team nod. Freeland nearly averaged a double-double with 9.9 points per game and 8.8 rebounds per game.
Blue Jay junior Taylor Stenklyft was named to the honorable-mention team.
On the boys’ side, senior Jack Nikolay was selected to the Capitol South’s second team despite being the conference’s second-leading scorer and rebounder.
The Cambridge guard averaged 19.7 points per game and also had team-highs in 3-pointers (53), free throw percentage (.849), rebounds (114) and steals (30). Nikolay — listed as 5-foot-10 — finished second in the conference in rebounding with 5.7 per game.
Like Holzhueter — Nikolay also set the program record for points in a single game — with 40.
A first-team selection as a junior, Nikolay finished his varsity career with 877 points, 255 rebounds and 111 assists.
Trey Colts — a junior guard — was named honorable mention after averaging 11.9 points per game, while adding 39 rebounds, 36 assists and 21 steals on the season.
Marshall junior Craig Ward was named the Capitol South Player of the Year. Ward was third in the conference in scoring with 18.7 points per game.
CAPITOL SOUTH CONFERENCE GIRLS TEAM
First team: Anna Lutz, Marshall, sr.; Laura Nickel, Marshall, sr.; Jaylynn Benson, New Glarus, sr.; Mayah Holzhueter, Cambridge, jr.; Skyler Powers, Waterloo, sr.
Second team: Lindsey Schadewalt, New Glarus, fr.; Callie Smith, Belleville, jr.; Mya Andrews, Marshall, sr.; Saveea Freeland, Cambridge, fr.; Hana King, Wisconsin Heights, sr.
Honorable mention: Shealyn Klosterman, New Glarus, sr.; Taylor Stenklyft, Cambridge, jr.; Julia Asik, Waterloo, so.; Kylee Doherty, Wisconsin Heights, jr.; Ava Foley, Belleville.
Player of the Year — Anna Lutz
CAPITOL SOUTH CONFERENCE BOYS TEAM
First team: Craig Ward, Marshall, jr.; Dain Walter, New Glarus, jr.; De’Shawn Barsness, Wisconsin Heights, sr.; Trevor Syse, Belleville, jr.; Reid Truschinski, Marshall, jr.; Mason Martinson, New Glarus, sr.
Second team: Jack Nikolay, Cambridge, sr.; Carson Syse, Belleville, jr.; Devin Barbender, Wisconsin Heights, Nathan Streiff, New Glarus, sr.; Eugene Wolff, Waterloo, jr.
Honorable mention: Cole Denniston, Marshall, jr.; Andrew Ace, Belleville, so.; Trey Colts, Cambridge, jr.
Player of the Year — Craig Ward
