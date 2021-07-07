The Cambridge softball team captured its first-ever Capitol South Conference title this season.
Freshman Saveea Freeland and junior Emma Nottestad were big parts of that run and both players were recognized by the Capitol South.
Despite playing in her first season at the high school level, Freeland was selected as the Player of the Year in the conference, while Nottestad earned Pitcher of the Year honors.
Freeland appeared in 22 games for the Blue Jays, collecting a .514 batting average on 70 at-bats. The freshman standout also drove in 25 RBIs to go along with 24 runs scored. Freeland finished the year with three home runs and seven stolen bases.
On the mound, Nottestad pitched 123 innings — going 11-6 on the season. The junior struck out 74 batters, while holding a 4.07 ERA. Nottestad tossed two shutouts and one no-hitter on the season.
At the plate, Nottestad recorded a .365 batting average, driving in eight runs.
Juniors Kate Downing and Audrianne Kieler both joined Nottestad and Freeland on the conference’s first team.
Kieler batted .382 for the season, scoring 17 times. Downing had a .372 batting average and finished the season with a .993 fielding percentage.
Sophomore Kayla Roidt and junior Taylor Stenklyft both earned spots on the Capitol South’s second team.
Roidt drove in 16 runs off a .320 batting average at the plate. The catcher scored 14 times and connected on two home runs.
Cambridge won the Capitol south with a 6-2 record, followed by Waterloo and Marshall each at 5-3, Wisconsin Heights at 3-5 and Belleville at 1-7.
First Team
Saveea Freeland, Cambridge, Freshman
Sydnee Duhr, Wis. Heights, Senior
Emma Nottestad, Cambridge, Junior
Michaela Riege, Waterloo, Junior
Helle Wiesensel, Marshall, Sophomore
Kaitlin Jesberger, Marshall, Sophomore
Kate Downing, Cambridge, Junior
Kaya Teela, Wis. Heights, Senior
Abigail Gier, Waterloo, Junior
Audrianne Kieler, Cambridge, Junior
MacKenzie Stampfl, Belleville, Junior
Allie Rateike, Marshall, Sophomore
Second Team
Ava Jaehnke, Waterloo, Sophomore
Kourtney Mercer, Wis. Heights, Senior
Brenna Huebner, Waterloo, Freshman
Jenna Swanlund, Marshall, Sophomore
Zara Quam, Marshall, Sophomore
Kayla Roidt, Cambridge, Sophomore
Sophia Schneider, Waterloo, Sophomore
Raina Nicholson, Belleville, Senior
Taylor Stenklyft, Cambridge, Junior
Katrina Freund, Waterloo, Freshman
Naomi Dahl, Marshall, Freshman
Honorable Mention
Cecelia Grefsheim, Belleville, Senior
Kailey Prochaska, Belleville, Sophomore
Player of the Year — Saveea Freeland, Cambridge
Pitcher of the Year — Emma Nottestad, Cambridge
