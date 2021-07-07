The Cambridge softball team captured its first-ever Capitol South Conference title this season.

Freshman Saveea Freeland and junior Emma Nottestad were big parts of that run and both players were recognized by the Capitol South.

Despite playing in her first season at the high school level, Freeland was selected as the Player of the Year in the conference, while Nottestad earned Pitcher of the Year honors.

Freeland appeared in 22 games for the Blue Jays, collecting a .514 batting average on 70 at-bats. The freshman standout also drove in 25 RBIs to go along with 24 runs scored. Freeland finished the year with three home runs and seven stolen bases.

On the mound, Nottestad pitched 123 innings — going 11-6 on the season. The junior struck out 74 batters, while holding a 4.07 ERA. Nottestad tossed two shutouts and one no-hitter on the season.

At the plate, Nottestad recorded a .365 batting average, driving in eight runs.

Juniors Kate Downing and Audrianne Kieler both joined Nottestad and Freeland on the conference’s first team.

Kieler batted .382 for the season, scoring 17 times. Downing had a .372 batting average and finished the season with a .993 fielding percentage.

Sophomore Kayla Roidt and junior Taylor Stenklyft both earned spots on the Capitol South’s second team.

Roidt drove in 16 runs off a .320 batting average at the plate. The catcher scored 14 times and connected on two home runs.

Cambridge won the Capitol south with a 6-2 record, followed by Waterloo and Marshall each at 5-3, Wisconsin Heights at 3-5 and Belleville at 1-7.

First Team

Saveea Freeland, Cambridge, Freshman

Sydnee Duhr, Wis. Heights, Senior

Emma Nottestad, Cambridge, Junior

Michaela Riege, Waterloo, Junior

Helle Wiesensel, Marshall, Sophomore

Kaitlin Jesberger, Marshall, Sophomore

Kate Downing, Cambridge, Junior

Kaya Teela, Wis. Heights, Senior

Abigail Gier, Waterloo, Junior

Audrianne Kieler, Cambridge, Junior

MacKenzie Stampfl, Belleville, Junior

Allie Rateike, Marshall, Sophomore

Second Team

Ava Jaehnke, Waterloo, Sophomore

Kourtney Mercer, Wis. Heights, Senior

Brenna Huebner, Waterloo, Freshman

Jenna Swanlund, Marshall, Sophomore

Zara Quam, Marshall, Sophomore

Kayla Roidt, Cambridge, Sophomore

Sophia Schneider, Waterloo, Sophomore

Raina Nicholson, Belleville, Senior

Taylor Stenklyft, Cambridge, Junior

Katrina Freund, Waterloo, Freshman

Naomi Dahl, Marshall, Freshman

Honorable Mention

Cecelia Grefsheim, Belleville, Senior

Kailey Prochaska, Belleville, Sophomore

Player of the Year — Saveea Freeland, Cambridge

Pitcher of the Year — Emma Nottestad, Cambridge

Recommended for you

Load comments