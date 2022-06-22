Six Cambridge softball players earned all-conference recognition in Capitol South voting held recently.
Sophomore infielder Saveea Freeland hit .448 in conference play, hitting five triples and recording six doubles while stealing 17 bases. She joined senior pitcher Emma Nottestad and senior infielder Kate Downing on the first-team all-conference list.
“She was our best hitter overall, not just in conference. In those championship games we were playing in the playoffs, she came up with some big hits and had some unbelievable defense,” said Cambridge softball coach Dean Freeland.
Nottestad earned Capitol South “Pitcher of the Year” honors after posting a record of 13-6 in 126 innings on the year with a 2.16 ERA, striking out 94 batters. At the plate, Nottestad hit two home runs and had a .315 batting average on the season.
“She was our team MVP on the year, mainly because she kept us in every game. She kept every game close where we always had a chance,” said coach Freeland.
Downing hit .385 with five doubles and drove in 11 RBIs for the year.
“She came up with some clutch hits and defensively was the best first baseman I’ve ever had. She saved so many errors and tough balls with the way she plays first base,” said coach Freeland.
Second-team selection include senior infielder Audrianne Kieler, junior catcher Kayla Roidt and junior outfielder Hannah Larson.
Kieler finished on the second team, batting .310 on the season.
“Double A is a senior who made all-conference last year and does a nice job for us at third base,” said coach Freeland.
Roidt batted .468 in conference and finished the year with 14 RBIs.
“I consider catcher the second-most important position on the field because if you don’t have a catcher that can block, receive and stop things from getting away, your life can be miserable as a coach. She’s done such a good job at catcher,” said coach Freeland.
Larson batted .550 in conference play, belting two homers and hitting two triples.
“In conference, she just ate up Belleville and Wisconsin Heights. She had two home runs and two triples, just against those two teams,” said coach Freeland.
Waterloo won the Capitol South with a record of 8-0, followed by Cambridge and Marshall each at 5-3, Wisconsin Heights at 2-6 and Belleville at 0-8.
2022 Capitol South Softball All-Conference TeamsFirst Team
Player of the Year – Michaela Riege, Waterloo
Pitcher of the Year – Emma Nottestad, CambridgePlayer Class School
Michaela Riege Senior Waterloo
Ava Jaehnke Junior Waterloo
Katrina Freund Sophomore Waterloo
Quinnly Hush Senior Waterloo
Brenna Huebner Sophomore Waterloo
Josi Mender Junior Marshall
Zara Quam Junior Marshall
Allie Rateike Junior Marshall
Halle Weisensel Junior Marshall
Kate Downing Senior Cambridge
Saveea Freeland Sophomore Cambridge
Emma Nottestad Senior Cambridge
Second Team
Player Class School
Abbie Gier Senior Waterloo
Sophia Schneider Junior Waterloo
Kaitlin Jesberger Junior Marshall
Sydney Stuntebeck Freshman Marshall
Audrianne Kieler Senior Cambridge
Kayla Roidt Junior Cambridge
Hannah Larson Junior Cambridge
Makayla Westphal Junior Wisconsin Heights
Emily VanRiper Junior Wisconsin Heights
Daryn Schaefer Senior Wisconsin Heights
Kailey Prochaska Junior Belleville
Mickey Stampfl Senior Belleville
Honorable MentionPlayer Class School
Ashley Mickelson Senior Wisconsin Heights
