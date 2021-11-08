Cambridge senior middle Mayah Holzhueter was voted second-team all-conference in recently held Capitol South all-conference voting.

“She’s a great athlete, and a very coachable player,” said Cambridge head coach Breah Klemp. “She will definitely be missed next year, and filling her roles will be no easy task.”

Holzhueter played in all 33 of Cambridge’s sets this year, leading the team with 201 attacks, 63 kills and 14 total blocks. The senior also served three aces, recorded three assists and had 19 digs.

Waterloo won the Capitol South with a 9-1 record followed by New Glarus at 8-2, Wisconsin Heights at 6-4, Belleville at 4-6, Marshall at 2-8 and Cambridge at 1-9.

Capitol South Volleyball

Player of the Year

Sophia Schneider Waterloo Junior

First Team All-Conference

Sophia Schneider Waterloo Junior

Michaela Riege Waterloo Senior

Grace Nommensen New Glarus Junior

Kylee Doherty Wisconsin Heights Senior

Daryn Schaefer Wisconsin Heights Senior

Callie Smith Belleville Senior

Second Team All-Conference

Rylee Duessler Waterloo Junior

Amber Horn New Glarus Junior

Lindsey Schadewalt New Glarus Sophomore

Emily VanRiper Wisconsin Heights Junior

Ava Foley Belleville Senior

Izzy Llontop Marshall Senior

Mayah Holzhueter Cambridge Senior

Honorable Mention All-Conference

Abbie Gier Waterloo Senior

Quinnly Hush Waterloo Senior

Ellie Eichelkraut New Glarus Senior

Olivia Buol Wisconsin Heights Junior

Kiersten Hoel Marshall Freshman

