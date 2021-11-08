Capitol South volleyball: Cambridge's Holzhueter voted second-team all-conference Nov 8, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Cambridge senior middle Mayah Holzhueter was voted second-team all-conference in recently held Capitol South all-conference voting.“She’s a great athlete, and a very coachable player,” said Cambridge head coach Breah Klemp. “She will definitely be missed next year, and filling her roles will be no easy task.”Holzhueter played in all 33 of Cambridge’s sets this year, leading the team with 201 attacks, 63 kills and 14 total blocks. The senior also served three aces, recorded three assists and had 19 digs.Waterloo won the Capitol South with a 9-1 record followed by New Glarus at 8-2, Wisconsin Heights at 6-4, Belleville at 4-6, Marshall at 2-8 and Cambridge at 1-9.Capitol South VolleyballPlayer of the YearSophia Schneider Waterloo JuniorFirst Team All-ConferenceSophia Schneider Waterloo JuniorMichaela Riege Waterloo SeniorGrace Nommensen New Glarus JuniorKylee Doherty Wisconsin Heights SeniorDaryn Schaefer Wisconsin Heights SeniorCallie Smith Belleville SeniorSecond Team All-ConferenceRylee Duessler Waterloo JuniorAmber Horn New Glarus JuniorLindsey Schadewalt New Glarus SophomoreEmily VanRiper Wisconsin Heights JuniorAva Foley Belleville SeniorIzzy Llontop Marshall SeniorMayah Holzhueter Cambridge SeniorHonorable Mention All-ConferenceAbbie Gier Waterloo SeniorQuinnly Hush Waterloo SeniorEllie Eichelkraut New Glarus SeniorOlivia Buol Wisconsin Heights JuniorKiersten Hoel Marshall Freshman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
