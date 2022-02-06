CAMBRIDGE — Jordan Tindell took the 195 pound title to lead Lake Mills to a sixth place finish at the Capitol Conference wrestling tournament on Saturday.
Tindell (32-5) won an 8-1 decision over Lodi’s Isaiah Groskopf and a 6-3 decision over Sugar River’s Carson Loshaw to reach the finals, where he pinned Luther Prep’s Chuy Medina in 2 minutes, 31 seconds.
Caleb Quest took second at 170. Quest (15-7) went 3-1 with two pins.
Colton Brandel was third at 132. Brandel (11-4) finished 4-1 with three pins.
Eddy Eveland took fourth at 152. Eveland went 3-2 with two pins.
Nathan Hahn (152) and Thomas Cassady (182) took fifth. Hahn won one decision.
Caden Bliefernicht (138) and Ethan Selck (220) each took sixth. Bliefernicht had one pin.
Pierre Schulz placed third at 160 as Lakeside finished ninth.
Schulz finished 4-1 with one pin, one major decision and one decision.
Dane McIlvain (126) and Sam Schmidt (145) each placed fourth. McIlvain (24-10) went 3-2 with one pin and one decision. Schmidt went 3-2 with one pin and one decision.
Markus Rabehl (132) and Isaac Winters (152) each took fifth and recorded one pin.
Elijah Vik (106) and heavyweight Alex Isham each finished sixth. Noah Weidener (138) was seventh. Santiago Monday (120) was eighth.
Clayton Stenjem’s fourth place finish at 106 led Cambridge to a tenth place finish. Stenjem (20-11) went 3-2 with two pins. Aevri Ciha (138) and Ivan Sopkovich (145) each placed fifth. Ciha (9-6) scored two pins. Sopkovich earned three pins.
Tyce Bettenhausen (126), Sam Hanson (152) and Joe Downing (160) each took sixth. Hanson won one decision.
Aiden Sperle (170) and Gunnar Sperle (195) each took seventh. Sperle had one pin.
Team scores: Lodi 324, Poynette 195, Luther Prep 173, Sugar River 147, Waterloo 128, Lake Mills 109, Columbus 107, Marshall 93, Lakeside Lutheran 68, Cambridge 61
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.