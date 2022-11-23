The latest building project for Chad Hayes is about to get under way.
Hayes takes over a Watertown boys basketball program that finished 11-14 and 7-7 in the Badger East standings last season.
Six seniors graduated from that team who accounted for the bulk of Watertown’s scoring.
"The Goslings will look very different this year as all major contributors from last year’s team need to be replaced,” Hayes said. "Competition in practice thus far has been tremendous and there are 17 guys working to find minutes."
Senior forward Ethan Johnson and senior guard Caleb Winkelman have identified themselves as potential starters this year. Johnson should anchor the middle for a very young group. Johnson played in 25 games last season for the Goslings and averaged 2.3 points per game. Winkelman averaged two points per game and played in 24 games as a junior.
Junior Reece Kamrath and sophomore Brett Schwefel are returners who saw limited action last season. Kamrath also played in 25 games a season ago and averaged four points per game. He knocked down 25 3-pointers.
After these four there are a wide variety of different types of players who could find themselves getting minutes this season.
Other seniors include posts Jon Zietlow and Matt Olivos and guard Ben Goodle and Denzel Esquivel. Other juniors include post Hudson Fredrick and guards Brady Schauer and Carsten Hurgten. Other sophomores include guards Calvin Hurtgen, Jake Hurtgen and Cameron Kranz and posts Brayden Schmidt and Eliot Roethle.
"Potentially on any given night 10-12 guys could see the floor playing two very different styles of basketball,” Hayes said. "The learning curve will be huge, but the ceiling is very high for this group. This should be a very fun team to get behind and watch grow as the season progresses."
Assistant coaches under Hayes this season are Cole Ducklow, Matt Kranz and Ron Miller.
This year’s schedule will be very difficult with non-conference games against Hartford, Milwaukee Bay View, Milwaukee Bradley Tech, Milwaukee Vincent, Greendale, La Crosse Logan and Oconomowoc.
“This should be great preparation for league games in the extremely difficult Badger East,” Hayes said.
Mark Miller of the Wisconsin Basketball Yearbook has projected Waunakee to win the Badger East, followed in order by Stoughton, Milton, DeForest, Fort Atkinson, Monona Grove, Beaver Dam and Watertown.
Watertown opens the season against Hartford on Saturday at 2:10 p.m. at Beaver Dam. The Goslings then travel to Reedsburg on Tuesday before taking on Milwaukee Bay View in the home opener on Thursday, Dec. 1.
