COTTAGE GROVE — Senior Zachary Huffman won the boys race in 16 minutes, 37 seconds and sophomore Martin Kimmel finished four seconds behind him for runner-up honors, as Deerfield/Cambridge’s boys cross country team placed third at the Dana Waddell Invitational at McCarthy Park on Tuesday.
Juniors Kalob Kimmel (tenth, 17:47) and Kaleb Regoli (49th, 19:57) and senior Carter Brown (50th, 20:12) also contributed to Deerfield/Cambridge’s 112 point total.
Whitewater finished ninth in the boys race with 172 points. Freshman Jack Hefty (fifth, 17:26), senior Cooper Hammond (17th, 18:13), junior CJ Tomomitsu (19th, 18:19), freshman Miles Nickelsburg (64th, 20:57) and junior Keith Cameron (79th, 23:13) also scored for the Whippets.
Lake Mills posted a 248 score. Junior Landon Dierkes (34th, 19:13), sophomore James Hafenstein (44th, 19:39), freshman Braxton Walter (47th, 19:42), senior Lukas Kleinfeldt (55th, 20:41) and freshman Max Kressner (68th, 21:19) scored for the L-Cats.
Deerfield/Cambridge’s girls scored 122 points and finished sixth. Freshman McKenna Michel (tenth, 20:54), junior Gillian Thompson (12th, 21:16), sophomore Ella Arenz (25th, 22:23), sophomore Kylee Lonigro (36th, 23:09) and freshman Brianna Ament (50th, 24:44) contributed to the team score.
The Lake Mills girls placed seventh with a 185 score. Juniors Jenna Hosey (21st, 21:38) and Madison Hahn (23rd, 21:45), sophomore Olivia Klubertanz (29th, 22:33), freshman Savannah Overhouse (57th, 25:59) and freshman Emilia Garcia-Mercado (73rd, 31:24) scored for the L-Cats.
Whitewater was next in eighth place with a 202 score. Senior Gwen Truesdale (39th, 23:19), junior Caelyn Caputo (40th, 23:20), senior Sophie Walton (43rd, 23:53), junior Emma Weigel (47th, 24:15) and freshman Nola Coburn (53rd, 25:28) scored for the Whippets.
Team scores — boys: New Glarus/Monticello 50, Westby 94, Deerfield/Cambridge 112, Wisconsin Dells 148, Pardeeville 151, East Troy 154, Darlington 164, Dodgeland 172, Whitewater 172, Marshall 209, Lake Mills 248, Waterloo 365
Team scores — girls: New Glarus/Monticello 42, Darlington 91, Wisconsin Dells 94, Dodgeland 94, Westby 105, Deerfield/Cambridge 122, Lake Mills 185, Whitewater 202, Marshall 262, Waterloo 281
