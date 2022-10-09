ALBANY -- Competing at the Baertschi Invitational, the Deerfield/Cambridge boys cross country team finished seventh and the girls team placed eighth in the large school races on Saturday.

The girls team had two runners place in the top five for the girls large school race. Freshman Emme Drobac finished fourth in 19 minutes, 56 seconds, while sophomore McKenna Michel took fifth in 20:27.

