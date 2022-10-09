ALBANY -- Competing at the Baertschi Invitational, the Deerfield/Cambridge boys cross country team finished seventh and the girls team placed eighth in the large school races on Saturday.
The girls team had two runners place in the top five for the girls large school race. Freshman Emme Drobac finished fourth in 19 minutes, 56 seconds, while sophomore McKenna Michel took fifth in 20:27.
Junior Mara Brown finished 37th in 22:46, junior Ella Arenz took 42nd in 23:12 and Gracie Rude was 49th in 24:44.
Abigail Sandler of Mount Horeb won the girls race in 18:38.
Junior Martin Kimmel placed seventh with a time of 17:43 in the boys large school race. Senior Kalob Kimmel finished 40th in 19:39 while junior Cody Curtis was 44th in 19:47. Senior Kaleb Regoli took 50th in 20:21 and sophomore Carter Cole took 63rd in 22:10.
Joseph Stoddard of Mount Horeb won the boys large race with a time of 16:21.
Girls large school scores: New Glarus/Monticello 72, Monroe 83, Little Chute 92, Oregon 113, Mount Horeb 131, Platteville 134, Evansville 136, Deerfield/Cambridge 137, Brodhead/Juda 230.
Boys large school scores: Little Chute 57, Platteville 72, Monroe 94, Mount Horeb 95, New Glarus/Monticello 116, Oregon 159, Deerfield/Cambridge 204, Janesville Parker 226, Evansville 226, Edgerton 232, Brodhead/Juda 275, Beloit Turner 276.
