JOHNSON CREEK — Johnson Creek’s girls cross country team placed seventh as host of the Trailways Conference Championship on Thursday.
Sophomore Rylee Hucke earned second team honors, placing 14th in 22 minutes, 34 seconds for Johnson Creek's girls. Juniors Maggie Markus (35th, 25:52), Hailey Kvalheim (39th, 26:17), Ava Sixel (46th, 27:10) and Hannah Seaborne (53rd, 28:13) also scored for the Bluejays.
Johnson Creek’s boys finished eighth. Junior Tyler Skogman (11th, 18:43) earned second team honors. Freshman Evan Chowanec (ninth, 20:49), juniors Ben Trudell (42nd, 21:03) and Connor Gerstner (52nd, 21:40) and sophomore Carson Vaughn (59th, 22:44) scored for the Bluejays.
Johnson Creek’s girls placed seventh. Sophomore Rylee Hucke earned second team honors, placing 14th in 22:34. Juniors Maggie Markus (35th, 25:52), Hailey Kvalheim (39th, 26:17), Ava Sixel (46th, 27:10) and Hannah Seaborne (53rd, 28:13) also scored for the Bluejays.
Palmyra-Eagle’s boys finished tenth with 253 points. Senior Blake Isaacsen (22nd, 19:47), sophomore Xavier Misher (46th, 21:13), seniors Cole Hodges (57th, 22:22) and Dalton Moyer (61st, 23:38) and Chris Carlson (67th, 25:08) scored for the Panthers.
Sophomore Anna Snorek (24th, 23:39) competed for P-E in the girls race.
Team scores — girls: Lourdes 38, Dodgeland 47, Madison Country Day 83, Valley Christian 116, Parkview 131, Markesan 149, Johnson Creek 187, Rio/Fall River 195, Princeton-Green Lake 201, Horicon 281
Team scores — boys: Pardeeville 57, Dodgeland 70, Wayland 80, Rio/Fall River 121, Horicon 127, Markesan 127, Parkview 151, Johnson Creek 203, Princeton/Green Lake 244, Palmyra-Eagle 253, Central Wisconsin Christian 259
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.