JOHNSON CREEK — Johnson Creek’s girls cross country team placed seventh as host of the Trailways Conference Championship on Thursday.

Sophomore Rylee Hucke earned second team honors, placing 14th in 22 minutes, 34 seconds for Johnson Creek's girls. Juniors Maggie Markus (35th, 25:52), Hailey Kvalheim (39th, 26:17), Ava Sixel (46th, 27:10) and Hannah Seaborne (53rd, 28:13) also scored for the Bluejays.

