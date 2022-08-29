MONROE — The Lake Mills girls cross country team placed sixth at the Bruess Invitational in Monroe on Monday.
The L-Cat girls scored 139 points.
Sophomore Savannah Overhouse finished the 5,000-meter run in a personal-best time of 22 minutes, 56 seconds, taking 17th place. Senior Jenna Hosey (31st, 24:33), juniors Ava Vesperman (34th, 24:52) and Olivia Klubertanz (35th, 24:55) and freshman Asha Herald (42nd, 26:08) also scored.
New Glarus/Monticello junior Melanie Fink won in 21:31 for the team champion Glarner Knights.
Lake Mills’ boys scored 152 points and placed seventh. Sophomore Braxton Walter took 19th in 19:44 to lead the team. Junior James Hafenstein (24th, 20:06), freshman Jack Vogel (40th, 20:49), senior Landon Dierkes (42nd, 20:52) and sophomore Max Kressner (43rd, 20:55) also scored. Vogel shaved nearly 50 seconds off his previous PR.
“The weather was a challenge today with high humidity,” Lake Mills cross country coach Michael Roherty said. “The ground was also soft from rain the previous night. Despite those conditions, five boys ran faster than last year’s top Lake Mills runner. The boys team continues to grow, and wants to make some noise this year. The way they run as a pack will lead to a lot of success if we keep improving.
“The girls team has a lot of veterans who are not quite at their peak. I anticipate the girls team improving as the season progresses, but I am happy with our start. We are working through some injuries, and when we are back to full strength, I think we will be a very competitive squad.”
Senior Joseph Stoddard won the boys race in 16:35 for Mount Horeb, which lost a first-place tiebreaker to Monroe.
Team scores — girls: New Glarus/Monticello 27, Monroe 70, Dubuque Wahlert 88, Mount Horeb 99, Albany 102, Lake Mills 139, Holy Family 164.
Team scores — boys: Monroe 88, Mount Horeb 88, Dubuque Wahlert 90, Albany 118, Oregon 132, Belleville 140, Lake Mills 152, New Glarus/Monticello 169, Beloit Turner 253, Beloit Memorial 254, Tri State Homeschool 268, Holy Family 272.
