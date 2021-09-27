DELAFIELD — Lakeside Lutheran’s boys cross country team placed sixth while the girls finished 11th at the Pete Nielsen Relays hosted by Kettle Moraine High School at Naga-Waukee Park on Saturday.
“By and large, our teams ran very well today with 9 of the 16 girls and 10 of the 15 boys running personal best times on a beautiful day for racing,” Lakeside Lutheran cross country coach Cameron Ausen said.
“For the boys, we had an overall improvement in the team race this week and had our best showing yet at the varsity level. Sophomore Cameron Weiland (fourth, 16 minutes, 42 seconds) put himself with the leaders from the start and was in second for a large part of the race on his way to another impressive finish. Sophomore Mark Garcia (17th, 17:26) had an improvement on his last two races and had a nice closing kick to round out his day. Competing in the 5-8 race, junior Arnold Rupnow (52nd, 18:04) and sophomore Daniel Ertman (55th, 18:09) both notched personal best times in breakthrough races of their own. Senior Jonathan Abel (72nd. 18:30) closed out the scoring for us. I believe this race was what the boys needed to believe that they can compete with the top schools in the conference and sectional meets next month.
“On the girls’ side, our 1-5 runners were only separated by about 15 seconds. With the 1-4 runners and 5-8 runners competing separately, that made the team racing very different. We were led by junior Makenzie Sievert (61st, 22:32), who ran aggressively in the later stages of the race to be our frontrunner for the second time this season. Competing in the 5-8 race, sophomore Mia Krahn (67th, 22:41) and freshman Kathryn Schulz (68th, 22:41) both had breakthrough races today. Kathryn cut 71 seconds off her personal best from a week ago at UW-Parkside. Juniors Carlee Zimmermann (70th, 22:46) and Natalie Punzel (74th, 22:50) rounded out the scoring for us today while competing in the 1-4 race.”
