Lakeside boys win title at Laser Invite

HARTLAND — Lakeside Lutheran’s boys won the small school division title and were fourth in combined scoring with larger schools at the Pete Nielsen Laser Relays at Naga-Waukee Park on Saturday. The Warriors girls were sixth in the small division and 14th overall.

"Lots of season and personal bests at the end of a very busy Homecoming week show that the trend is definitely in the right direction for both groups,” Lakeside Lutheran cross country coach Cameron Ausen said.

