MADISON — Lakeside Lutheran’s boys cross country team placed second while the girls finished fifth at the Monona Grove Invitational on Saturday at the Monona Grove Golf Course.
"Our teams were very short on recovery after the Poynette Invitational on Thursday and competed against primarily Division 1 teams,” Lakeside Lutheran cross country coach Cameron Ausen said.
Lakeside's boys placed second behind a very good Verona team. Verona coasted to the team title - placing all five of their scoring runners in the top ten overall finishers.
"The boys, also coming off of Thursday's race, still ran a good team race with several individual breakthroughs,” Ausen said.
Junior Cameron Weiland (second in 16 minutes, 19 seconds) led the way again for the Warriors and was in a great duel up front with the individual winner, Verona's Blake Oleson, who won with a time of 16:13.
Senior Arnold Rupnow (seventh, 16:57) broke 17:00 for the first time while juniors Mark Garcia (ninth, 17:15) and Daniel Ertman (18th, 17:55) and sophomore Jack Simmons (19th, 17:57) completed the top five team finishers.
"All eight varsity boys were at 18:33 or under today, showing great depth,” Ausen said.
"For the girls, the times were much improved and while it showed that there was some residual fatigue from racing just two days ago, the girls responded with season bests on just about the entire roster,” Ausen said.
Lakeside's girls were led again by senior Rose Hissom (18th, 22:01), who moved up well in the final mile of the race after being in 22nd through two miles. Seniors Abigail Minning (20th, 22:15) and Carlee Zimmermann (26th, 22:42), freshman Molly Wiedenfeld (31st, 22:51), and junior Paige Krahn (32nd, 22:55) rounded out the scoring for the girls.
"It was a good indicator to see so many season bests on such short recovery,” Ausen said.
Lakeside competes next at the Racine St. Catherine's Angel Invitational at UW-Parkside.
Team scores — girls: Monona Grove 41, Madison East 54, Beaver Dam 75, Stoughton 91, Lakeside Lutheran 110, Madison Country Day 180, Milton 186
Team scores — boys: Verona 25, Lakeside Lutheran 55, Madison East 91, Stoughton 114, Monona Grove 123, Milton 189, Edgerton 201, Beaver Dam 227, Janesville Parker 231
