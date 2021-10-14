PARDEEVILLE — Palmyra-Eagle’s boys placed fourth with 124 points at the Trailways Conference cross country meet on Thursday.
Junior Blake Isaacsen (12th, 19 minutes, 15 seconds) earned second team honors. Sophomore Ayden Lawson (17th, 19:34) earned honorable mention. Senior Dalton Metzdorf (24th, 20:04) and juniors Dalton Moyer (41st, 21:31) and Cole Hodges (43rd, 21:36) also scored for the Panthers.
Senior Madyson Netteshiem placed 60th, in the girls race in 29:40 for the Panthers.
Johnson Creek’s boys placed seventh while the girls finished tenth.
Senior Jacob Constable earned honorable mention in the boys race, placing 15th in 19:18. Senior Levi Berres (34th, 21:01), freshman William Mattert (38th, 21:20), sophomore Tyler Skogman (40th, 21:23) and sophomore Ben Trudell (55th, 22:43) also scored for the Bluejays.
Scoring for Johnson Creek’s girls were freshman Rylee Hucke (24th, 24:29) and sophomores Hailey Kvalheim (42nd, 26:40), Ava Sixel (51st, 28:16) and Hannah Seaborne (53rd, 28:27) and Ansley Wilbanks (59th, 29:26).
Team scores — boys: Pardeeville 73, Horicon 87, Dodgeland 99, Palmyra-Eagle 124, Markesan 128, Rio/Fall River 139, Johnson Creek 165, Wayland 178, Parkview 191, Princeton-Green Lake 241, Randolph/Cambria-Friesland 251
Team scores — girls: Lourdes 26, Dodgeland 51, Valley Christian 138, Markesan 153, Parkview 155, Madison Country Day 159, Horicon 160, Rio/Fall River 169, Randolph/Cambria-Friesland 172, Johnson Creek 199
