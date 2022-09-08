POYNETTE — Lakeside Lutheran’s boys cross country team rolled to the large division team title at the Poynette Invitational on Thursday.

Junior Cameron Weiland placed second in 17 minutes, 46 seconds to lead the Warriors. Junior Mark Garcia (third, 18:03), senior Arnold Rupnow (fifth, 18:32) and juniors Gideon Ewerdt (sixth, 18:49) and Daniel Ertman (eighth, 19:16) also contributed to the team’s winning score of 24 points.

