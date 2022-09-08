Lakeside Lutheran junior Cameron Weiland competes in the boys race at the Poynette Invitational on Thursday. Weiland won with a time of 17 minutes, 46 seconds for the Warrior boys, who placed first in the large division with 24 points.
Lakeside Lutheran junior Paige Krahn competes in the girls race at the Poynette Invitational on Thursday. Krahn finished 12th in 12 minutes, 24 seconds for the Warrior girls, who placed second in the large division.
Lakeside Lutheran junior Cameron Weiland competes in the boys race at the Poynette Invitational on Thursday. Weiland won with a time of 17 minutes, 46 seconds for the Warrior boys, who placed first in the large division with 24 points.
Lakeside Lutheran junior Paige Krahn competes in the girls race at the Poynette Invitational on Thursday. Krahn finished 12th in 12 minutes, 24 seconds for the Warrior girls, who placed second in the large division.
POYNETTE — Lakeside Lutheran’s boys cross country team rolled to the large division team title at the Poynette Invitational on Thursday.
Junior Cameron Weiland placed second in 17 minutes, 46 seconds to lead the Warriors. Junior Mark Garcia (third, 18:03), senior Arnold Rupnow (fifth, 18:32) and juniors Gideon Ewerdt (sixth, 18:49) and Daniel Ertman (eighth, 19:16) also contributed to the team’s winning score of 24 points.
Lakeside’s girls took second with 61 points. Senior Rose Hissom (seventh, 23:26), freshman Molly Wiedenfeld (11th, 24:18), juniors Paige Krahn (12th, 24:24) and Amelia Povich (13th, 24:29) and senior Carlee Zimmerman (18th, 24:41) scored for the Warriors.
Deerfield/Cambridge’s girls finished a close third with 61 points. Sophomore McKenna Michel (third, 21:40), freshman Arden Nickerson (fourth, 23:04) and juniors Mara Brown (tenth, 24:16), Ella Arenz (21st, 25:20) and Kylee Lonigro (27th, 26:37) rounded out the scoring five.
Deerfield/Cambridge’s boys placed fourth in the large division with 100 points. Junior Martin Kimmel (fourth, 18:18), senior Kalob Kimmel (12th, 19:50), junior Cody Curtis (15th, 20:08), senior Kaleb Regoli (30th, 21:35) and sophomore Kayden Hahn (39th, 24:23) made up the scoring five.
Team scores — boys large division: Lakeside Lutheran 24, Luther Prep 80, Portage 95, Deerfield/Cambridge 100, Edgerton 121, Lodi 130, Columbus 161
Team scores — girls large division: Luther Prep 31, Lakeside Lutheran 61, Deerfield/Cambridge 65, Wautoma 104, Lodi 132, Columbus 162, Portage 170
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.