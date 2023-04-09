MARSHALL — Lake Mills’ boys track and field team tallied five top-two finishes and placed third at Thursday’s Dana Waddell Invitational at Marshall High School.
L-Cats senior J.P. Rguig won the 100-meter dash in 12.05 seconds and senior AJ Krejci won the pole vault, clearing 11 feet.
Sophomore Max Ruedebusch placed second in the 200 in 25.28, sophomore Braxton Walter took second in the 3,200 in 11:32 and junior Nathan Brzowski placed second in the 110-meter high hurdles in 18.42.
Sophomore Mason Fuglestad placed third in the long jump (18-5 1/2) and junior teammate Ian Taylor got fifth (17-4 1/4). Freshman Max Springer finished fourth in the 400 in 57.68, sophomore Max Kressner placed fourth in the 800 in 2:21, sophomore Saul Lopez was fifth in the 1,600 in 5:41 and sophomore Tommy Cassady was fifth in the shot put (40-9).
For the girls, who scored 45 points to place seventh, sophomore Savannah Overhouse won the 3,200 in 14:26.
Freshman Asha Herold finished fourth in the 800 (2:58) and the 1,600 (6:32). Junior Kate Gero was fifth in the 300 hurdles (57.06).
CAMBRIDGE BOYS AND GIRLS 6TH
Sophomore Drew Holzhueter won the 110 high hurdles in 18.21 and the 300 hurdles in 45.79 to lead Cambridge’s boys team. He was also fourth in the long jump (18-3).
Senior Elliot Kozler placed second in the high jump (5-10) and senior Roman Leto was fourth in the pole vault (10-0).
Freshman Owain Nelles finished fifth in the 400 in 58.16.
For the Blue Jay girls, the 800 relay of Mara Brown, Callie Suick, Ava Williams and Gillian Thompson won by three tenths of a second in 1:57. Thompson added a third-place finish in the triple jump (31-0).
Sophomore Mallorri Buonincontro finished third in the pole vault (7-0), senior Kaia Gerlich took fourth in the 3,200 in 19:49 and senior Amanda Punsel was fourth in the shot put (29-9 1/2).
Team scores — boys: Marshall 129.5, Randolph 122, Lake Mills 100, Columbus 80, Deerfield 73, Cambridge 55, Westfield 55, Pardeeville 32, Parkview 29.5, Rio 20.
Team scores — girls: Columbus 129, Randolph 125.5, Westfield 83, Deerfield 73, Marshall 66, Cambridge 48.5, Lake Mills 45, Parkview 39, Pardeeville 34, Rio 31.
