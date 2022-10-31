WISCONSIN RAPIDS — Deerfield/Cambridge freshman Emmerson Drobac handled the biggest test of her first varsity season like a boss.

Tasked with hunting for a top ten medal in her first appearance at the WIAA State Cross Country Championships, Drobac did just that with a ninth place finish in the Division 2 girls race in 19 minutes, 22 seconds at The Ridges Golf Course on Saturday.

