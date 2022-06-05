LA CROSSE — When it mattered most, Cambridge senior Trey Colts played the mental waiting game associated with jumping events and won it.
Colts entered the WIAA State Track and Field Championships on Friday knowing he was good enough to contend for the Division 3 triple jump title, but he needed a big personal best leap on his final jump to do it.
Mondovi senior Dustin Mohler popped a jump of 45 feet, 1/4 inch in his fifth attempt of the finals to take a late lead. With one attempt left for the money, Colts cashed in with a personal best 45-8 1/4 to take the title.
"It felt great,” Colts said. "I was talking to one of my competitors that was with me. We were talking about our jumps. I was doing as well as I have been throughout the whole season. It was very consistent.
"I got to my last jump. I realized another dude had just jumped to take the lead. He jumped 45- 1/4. I was sitting there and I was like 'Oh my God, I need something to come out of me right now.' I was walking around, pacing myself, just getting my head and focus as much as I could. It took about 10 minutes for me to jump. I got my perfect board, best board I had all year, and PR'd, too. I did it. I came out. I didn't know how I felt about it. The guy said 45-8 1/4. I just went nuts. I was like, 'Oh my God, last jump.' It was just nice.”
On Saturday, Colts was in the running for the high jump title as well. While the sun was shining on Colts on Friday, conditions were cooler and wetter the next day. He cleared 6-4 and placed third behind Benton-Scales Mound-Shullsburg senior Collin Fosler and Gresham-Bowler junior Emmitt Kietlinski, who also cleared 6-4 but had fewer misses.
"My goal was to get the school record, 6-7, or at least tie (my personal best of 6-6),” Colts said. "It didn't work out, obviously, but I am happy with a third place medal. No one else jumped over 6-5, so, you know. I still got something out of it.”
Colts competed in four events in his first state appearance. He snuck into the 100 meter dash finals with a ninth-seeded time of 11.25 seconds in Friday’s trials, but had to race out of Lane 1 and placed tenth in the finals on Saturday in 11.83.
“My 100, that first lane killed me,” Colts said.
Cambridge’s 400 meter relay team of seniors Carter Brown, Aiden Schroeder, Sully Schlieckau and Colts earned the seventh seed entering the finals with a trial time of 44.04, then placed ninth the next day in 45.07.
While it was bittersweet to miss the medal stand, these Blue Jays leave as the school record holders in that event.
"We broke the school record,” Colts said. "That was great. The people that had it previously were a powerhouse. Those were pretty nice dudes. Rudy Hommen, Riley Olson and Jacob Moody. Those are all just straight sprinters, dude. They are all insane, so to break that record was pretty nice.”
Brown finished out his first and only track and field season by winning a fifth place medal in the 200 in 22.99. He finished sixth in the trials with a 22.70.
“The first race yesterday, I was bad out of the blocks and I had to work back,” Brown said. “It was tough with the rain today, but we broke the school record in the relay, so that was big. I felt a little bit (nervous) at the start of the 200 today. I was feeling it. Once we got in the blocks, the nerves went away and it was go time. It’s my first year of track. It paid off."
Senior Zach Huffman closed out a decorated distance running career with a 14th place finish in the 3,200 meter run in 10:08.10.
Palmyra-Eagle sent three relay teams to state.
The girls 400 relay team of senior Kyler Koutsky, sophomore Lainey Fredrick, freshman Anna Snorek and freshman Teagan Koutsky entered the finals as the ninth seed with a trials time of 51.79, then snuck onto the medal stand by seven-hundredths of a second in 51.31.
After some tense scoreboard watching, the group ran to each other and went wild when the results landed in their favor.
P-E’s boys 800 relay team of freshman Willson Jones, senior Dalton Metzdorf and sophomores Joseph Brown and Anton Temple earned the ninth seed for the finals with a trials time of 1:34.71 and took tenth in the finals in 1:34.13. The 1,600 relay team of Jones, Metzdorf, junior Dylan Agen and Temple finished 16th in 3:36.65.
Johnson Creek’s girls track and field team competed in five events at the WIAA State Track and Field Championships on Friday and Saturday.
Senior Adriell Patterson finished 14th in the Division 3 girls 100 meter hurdles in 17.60 seconds and placed ninth in the 300 hurdles in 48.17, a slight improvement over her ninth place trials time of 48.39.
The 800 relay team of Adriell Patterson, freshman Dominique Patterson, sophomore Brooklyn Patterson and junior Brittany Rue finished 13th in 1:49.85.
Dominique Patterson was 13th in the long jump at 15-9 1/4. Junior Kylie Hehr was 11th in the discus (102-1).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.