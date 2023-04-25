Dylan Bredlow tosses 1-hitter with 11 strikeouts for Johnson Creek in win over Parkview nateg Apr 25, 2023 45 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ORFORDVILLE -- Dylan Bredlow tossed a one-hit shutout with 11 strikeouts in Johnson Creek's 11-0 win over Parkview in a Trailways South baseball game on Tuesday.Luke Hartz had two hits and three RBIs for Johnson Creek (8-2, 7-2 in conference).Evan Suer had the lone hit of the game for Parkview (0-8, 0-7).The two teams play again in Johnson Creek on Thursday.JOHNSON CREEK 11, PARKVIEW 0Johnson Creek 302 202 2 - 11 10 0Parkview 000 000 0 - 0 1 3Leading hitters - JC (Herman 2x3, Heald 2x4, 2B, S. Hartz 2x4, L. Hartz 2x4)Pitching - JC (Bredlow W 7-1-0-0-11-2), P (Butzler L 4.2-7-8-6-3-4, Suer 2.1-3-3-3-2-1) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
