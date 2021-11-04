Cambridge senior running back Trey Colts was a first-team all-conference selection in recently held Eastern Suburban Conference football voting.

Colts was second in the league with 1,126 rushing yards, averaging 9.5 yards per carry, with 13 touchdowns and an average of 141 ground yards per game.

Blue Jay senior Eli Stein was a second-team selection as a special teams player.

For Palmyra-Eagle, sophomore wide receiver Joey Brown, who had 22 catches for 238 yards and two touchdowns, was a second-team honoree. Junior offensive lineman Mason Blazewicz and junior defensive back James Merryfield were honorable mention selections.

Marshall won the Eastern Suburban Conference at 7-0 followed by Markesan at 6-1, Waterloo at 5-2, Pardeeville at 4-3, Clinton at 3-4, Cambridge at 2-5, Dodgeland at 1-6 and Palmyra-Eagle at 0-7.

1st Team All-Conference

Name School Ht. Wt. Year

Quarterback:

Craig Ward Marshall 6’2” 170 Senior

Running Backs:

Eugene Wolff Waterloo 6’0” 195 Senior

Trey Colts Cambridge 6’0” 155 Senior

Wide Receivers:

Cole Denniston Marshall 5’11” 165 Senior

Trevor Firari Waterloo 5’10” 165 Sophomore

Tight End/Fullback:

Matthew Motl Marshall 5’11” 210 Sophomore

Offensive Linemen:

Jack Hellenbrand Marshall 6’4” 205 Senior

Devin Brooks Markesan 6’0” 180 Senior

Maximos Besl Waterloo 6’3” 235 Senior

Ben Palen Pardeeville 6’0” 220 Senior

Latarius Ulmer Clinton 5’10” 268 Senior

Flex Offense:

Bryce Frank Marshall 5’10” 185 Senior

Derek Lindert Pardeeville 6’1” 190 Senior

2021 Offensive Lineman of the Year (tie)

Devin Brooks — Markesan

Maximos Besl — Waterloo

2021 Offensive Player of the Year (tie)

Bryce Frank — Marshall

Eugene Wolff — Waterloo

Defensive Backs:

Cole Denniston Marshall 5’11” 165 Senior

Caleb Stoll Markesan 5’10” 165 Junior

Benny Marshall Waterloo 6’2” 160 Sophomore

Inside Linebackers:

Erik Ayala Marshall 6’1” 205 Junior

Caleb Jahnke Markesan 5’11” 185 Senior

Outside Linebacker:

Ramon Campos Marshall 6’1” 195 Junior

Eugene Wolff Waterloo 6’0” 195 Senior

Defensive Linemen:

Matthew Motl Marshall 5’11” 210 Sophomore

Maximos Besl Waterloo 6’3” 235 Senior

Defensive Ends:

Jack Hellenbrand Marshall 6’4” 205 Senior

Luke Fiedorowicz Waterloo 6’1” 195 Senior

Flex Defense:

Bryce Frank Marshall 5’10” 185 Senior

Derek Lindert Pardeeville 6’1” 190 Senior

Punter:

Eugene Wolff Waterloo 6’0” 195 Senior

Kicker:

Caden Brugger Dodgeland 5’10” 180 Senior

Special Teams Player:

Bryce Frank Marshall 5’10” 185 Senior

2021 Defensive Lineman of the Year

Maximos Besl — Waterloo

2021 Defensive Player of the Year (tie)

Bryce Frank – Marshall

Derek Lindert — Pardeeville

2021 Athlete of the Year (tie)

Caleb Jahnke – Markesan

Abel Espinoza — Clinton

2021 Coach of the Year

Matt Kleinheinz — Marshall

2021 Assistant Coach of the Year

Chris Lindert — Pardeeville

2nd Team All-Conference

Name School Ht. Wt. Year

Quarterback:

Ryan Mast Markesan 5’8” 160 Junior

Running Backs:

Micah Kracht Markesan 6’2” 190 Junior

Tyler Mast Markesan 5’10” 165 Sophomore

Wide Receiver:

Canon Siedschlag Marshall 6’2” 175 Senior

Joey Brown Palmyra-Eagle 5’8” 163 Sophomore

Tight End/Fullback:

Hayden Guenther Pardeeville 6’2” 216 Senior

Offensive Linemen:

Ethan Gerbitz Markesan 6’1” 175 Senior

Keegan Lauersdorf Waterloo 5’9” 170 Sophomore

Jake Gunderson Pardeeville 5’6” 208 Junior

Peircen Bingham Clinton 6’2” 245 Junior

John Appenfeldt Dodgeland 6’5” 298 Senior

Flex Offense:

Logan Slate Markesan 6’0” 170 Senior

Abel Espinoza Clinton 5’9” 150 Senior

Defensive Backs:

Cooper Setz Waterloo 5’11” 155 Junior

Abel Espinoza Clinton 5’9” 150 Senior

Caden Brugger Dodgeland 5’10” 180 Senior

Inside Linebackers:

Hayden Guenther Pardeeville 6’2” 216 Senior

Jace Christopherson Dodgeland 5’5” 150 Senior

Outside Linebacker:

Tyler Mast Markesan 5’10” 165 Sophomore

Devin Seth Pardeeville 6’0” 176 Senior

Defensive End:

Ben Palen Pardeeville 6’0” 220 Senior

Caleb Schoonover Clinton 6’0” 180 Senior

Flex Defense:

Hayden Quade Markesan 6’1” 160 Senior

Grant Koehl Clinton 6’0” 170 Senior

Punter:

Brock Straks Markesan 5’11” 160 Senior

Special Teams Player:

Eli Stein Cambridge 6’3” 220 Senior

Honorable Mention

Name School Ht. Wt. Year

Quarterback:

Cal Hush Waterloo 5’10” 150 Sophomore

Devin Seth Pardeeville 6’0” 176 Senior

Peyton Bingham Clinton 6’1” 164 Junior

Offensive Line:

Jacob Schwoch Markesan 5’10” 150 Junior

Mason Blazewicz Palmyra-Eagle 5’11” 193 Junior

Defensive Backs:

James Merryfield Palmyra-Eagle 5’8” 140 Junior

Outside Linebacker:

Dorian Phillips Clinton 6’1” 160 Senior

Defensive End:

Louie White Dodgeland 5’11” 250 Senior

John Appenfeldt Dodgeland 6’5” 298 Senior

Punter:

Hayden Guenther Pardeeville 6’2” 216 Senior

Caden Brugger Dodgeland 5’10” 180 Senior

Special Teams:

Caleb Stoll Markesan 5’10” 165 Junior

Devin Seth Pardeeville 6’0” 176 Senior

