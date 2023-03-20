Johnson Creek and Palmyra-Eagle each had four players recognized in Trailways South all-conference girls basketball voting held recently.
Senior guard Trinity Vallo was named to the first team for Johnson Creek. Senior guard Brittany Rue and sophomore guard Dominique Patterson each made the second team. Senior guard Josey Whitehouse earned honorable mention.
Rue was the fifth leading scorer in the conference, averaging 11.9 points per game. She finished second best in the conference in rebounding with 7.6 boards per game.
Vallo averaged 11.8 points per game, including a team-high 61 3-pointers. Patterson averaged 10.2 points and four rebounds per game. Whitehouse averaged a team-best 2.4 assists per game.
Juniors Lainey Fredrick and Tatum Calderon each made the second team for Palmyra-Eagle. Senior Molly Nettesheim and sophomore Teagan Koutsky both received honorable mention.
Fredrick led the Panthers in scoring average with 11.2 points per game. Calderson was second in scoring on the team with 9.5 points per game and second in rebounding with five boards per game. Koutsky led the team in assists with 2.1 per game and finished third in scoring with 7.9 points per game. Nettesheim was the top rebounder for the Panthers with six boards per contest.
Deerfield won the Trailways South with a 10-0 record, followed by Johnson Creek and Palmyra-Eagle each at 6-4, Parkview at 4-6, and Abundant Life/St. Ambrose and Williams Bay each at 2-8.
