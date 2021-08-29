LAKE MILLS — Lake Country Lutheran scored on offense, defense and special teams during a decisive 22-point second quarter, defeating the host Lakeside Lutheran football team 40-19 in a nonconference game on Friday.
The Warriors' learning curve to open the season has been sharp. The relatively youthful squad will only be better in the long term after banging heads with a pair of experienced groups to open the season.
"These first two games certainly helped bring along our physicality which is always a work in progress as the season goes along," Lakeside Lutheran football coach Paul Bauer said. "We had to match some good teams early. The most glaring thing is we have to take better care of the ball."
The Lightning, who are the top-ranked team in the Division 5 Coaches Poll and now 2-0, led 6-0 after John Nehls’ interception return for a touchdown with 54 seconds left in the first quarter.
Three minutes into the second, Luke Haertle connected with Tim Frerking for a 20-yard score and the pair hooked up again on the two-point try, pushing the lead to 14-0. LCL’s Kole Lostetter then returned a Levi Birkholz interception for a score just over a minute later.
Lakeside’s Caden Bou recovered a Spencer Sturgill fumble in the end zone to make it 20-6 with 2:32 left before halftime.
Sam Heicher took the ensuing kickoff 94 yards to paydirt before a successful two-point try upped the lead to 28-6.
"We have so many two-way starters that we have to give them a down somewhere," Bauer said. "The coverage group ran by it and Heicher hit it quick up the middle. We didn't adjust angles quick enough to stay in front of him."
The Warriors (0-2) cut into the deficit with nine seconds to go before the break on junior tight end Trey Lauber’s 15-yard receiving score from Birkholz.
"There were a couple of drives we sustained and got the running game going," Bauer said "Going into the game we were uncertain we could run it against them. That was a bright spot. Thought the line played a little better than the last game. We're at the point where if we see progress, that's what we're striving for. Thought we were a better team last night than a week ago."
Lakeside ran it 39 times for 159 yards.
Haertle had a 35-yard rushing score midway through the third quarter and found Nehls for an eight-yard TD early in the fourth. Haertle finished 12-for-22 passing for 154 yards with two touchdowns, one interception.
"Thought we did a decent job on the Lake Country running game," Bauer said of the defense. "Haertle is a real dual-threat. Tremendous athlete and can make kids miss. He'll buy time, get out of the pocket and has a strong arm. Threw one at the end of the first half that went 60 yards in the air. They have a complement of nice athletes around him."
Birkholz, who had 18 carries for 123 yards, scored on a 44-yard rush with 6:39 remaining for the final margin. Birkholz went 9-for-22 passing for 67 yards and Lauber caught five passes for 42 yards.
Lakeside lost the turnover battle 5-1 and got outgained 271-226.
"That turnover total could have been worse had a couple not been overturned. We have a lot of growing to do when it comes to ball security," Bauer said.
Junior linebacker Nathan Yaroch had a team-leading 7.5 tackles for the Warriors and senior linebacker Tyler Marty made 5.5 stops.
Lakeside hosts Big Foot (1-1) in week three to open Capitol Conference play.
LAKE COUNTRY LUTHERAN 40, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 19
Lake Country Lutheran 6 22 6 6 — 40
Lakeside Lutheran 0 12 0 7 — 19
First quarter
LCL — Nehls interception return (kick failed)
Second quarter
LCL — Frerking 20 pass from Haertle (2-point try good on pass)
LCL — Lostetter interception return (run failed)
LL — Bou fumble recovery in end zone
LCL — Heicher 94 kickoff return (2-point try good on pass)
LL — Lauber 15 pass from Birkkolz (pass failed)
Third quarter
LCL — Haertle 35 run (pass failed)
Fourth quarter
LCL — Nehls 8 pass from Haertle (run failed)
LL — Birkholz 44 run (Schmidt kick)
Team statistics
Total yards: LCL 271, LL 226. Rushing attempts-yards: LCL 28-117, LL 39-159. Penalties-yards: LCL 4-45, LL 6-55. Fumbles-lost: LCL 0-0, LL 2-1. Interceptions thrown: LCL 1, LL 4. First downs: LCL 14, LL 17.
Individual statistics
Passing (comp.-att.-yds-tds-int): LCL — Haertle 12-22-154-2-1; LL — Birkholz 9-22-67-1-4.
Rushing (att.-yds-tds): LL — Birkholz 18-123-1.
Receiving (rec.-yds-tds): LCL — Frerking 4-58-1; LL Lauber 5-42-1.
